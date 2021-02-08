New York mag's Nuzzi says media becoming an 'industry of vigilante bullies' out to 'humiliate others'

New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi called out the mainstream media over the weekend for becoming an industry predicated on bullying and humiliating people rather than doing actual journalism.

"The intent of many in the media today is to humiliate others, strip them of dignity, reveal their pathetic fallibility — all to confirm a worldview in which they are good and their perceived enemies, for reasons personal and political, are bad," Nuzzi began a Twitter thread on Sunday.

NEW YORK TIMES' TAYLOR LORENZ BLASTED FOR FALSE CLAIM TECH ENTREPRENEUR USED 'R-SLUR' ON SOCIAL MEDIA APP

"It’s not just about being cruel or petty or not having a sense of context or proportion, or regard for what can fairly be considered 'a story.' And it’s not just about partisan ideology, though it’s often also about that," Nuzzi wrote.

The Washington correspondent claimed her tweets were not inspired by any one reporter or media personality.

NEW YORK MAG'S NUZZI SLAMS MEDIA 'COWARDICE' TOWARDS BIDEN, CLAIMS JOURNOS DON'T WANT TO RUIN SOCIAL LIFE

However, she did note, "Increasingly, this behavior — long encouraged for clicks at underdog outlets — is being legitimized by mainstream institutions. We’re all worse off for it. We’re becoming an industry of vigilante bullies."

Back in November, after Joe Biden was projected to have won the 2020 presidential election, Nuzzi predicted that her media colleagues would hold back on their critical coverage during his administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I see that any mild criticism of Biden during the campaign and now, the response from the left is like, 'Well, how could you be pointing this out when you pointing this out means that you don't care or that you're allowing, like, Donald Drumpf to get away with murder,' right?" Nuzzi told The Fourth Watch's Steve Krakauer during a podcast.

She later suggested that the media is full of people who want "approval" from "people in power" and who want to be "patted on the head and told that they're doing a good job or that they're smart."