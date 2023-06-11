When you see 'made in China,' put it down: Rep. Mike Waltz

GOP Rep. Michael Waltz is pulling the curtain back on China's growing aggression towards the United States, urging Americans to grasp that one of the nation's greatest adversaries is taking advantage of them "all day long" at the will of the Biden administration.

Waltz's comments on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ come after the Biden administration revealed that China is working to grow its spying efforts in Cuba, deeming it an "ongoing issue."

BIDEN ADMIN CONFIRMS CHINA SPY BASE EFFORTS IN CUBA, CALLS IT 'ONGOING ISSUE'

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: Telling the country and explaining to the country from our senior leaders that we are in a new Cold War with China. We don't want to be, but they certainly are with us, and they're using every element of national power, diplomatic, informational, military, economic, and espionage to replace us as a global leader, as the world leader, which is their stated aim, just take it from Xi's speech to the 20th party Congress, and that's why this matters. And if we're going to mobilize the American people to say, when you see Made in China, put it down to pull our supply chains back, to arm our allies and to fully fund our military. We can't keep describing the world we want to live in.

In this case, with this spying, let me tell you what it can do just in this base in Cuba. We have some of our most sensitive military bases actually, in Florida. Our Special Operations command, our Central Command, responsible for the Middle East, our Southern Command, responsible for all of Central America, and a long-range missile test range that is in the Gulf of Mexico, where we test some of our most sensitive missiles. All of that can be collected by this base in Cuba. And why is the administration flip-flopping around on this thing? It's because they so desperately want a meeting. They so desperately want to reengage because they know whether it's Blinken or Biden or Austin, they believe if we can just get them to the table and talk, if we can just make some concessions, then our adversaries will be nice to us back. And meanwhile, you have the CCP taking advantage of us all day long.