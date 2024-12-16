Expand / Collapse search
Health

What will it take to 'Make America Healthy Again'? Americans weigh in

Trump's pick for Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Hannah Ray Lambert By Hannah Ray Lambert , Elizabeth Heckman , Joshua Q. Nelson , Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi , Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
Fox Digital asks Americans what it would take to 'Make America Healthy Again' Video

Fox Digital asks Americans what it would take to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Americans react to Trump's HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s plan to 'Make America Healthy Again' in the role, and what it would take to make this happen.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is poised to lead the Department of Health and Human Services if confirmed, has vowed to Make America Healthy Again. Fox News Digital asked Americans across the country what it would take to accomplish that goal.

"Complete overhaul," Theresa said in Houston, Texas. "It's all about moderation. Eat, drink, sleep, exercise."

Health outcomes in the U.S. are worse in several metrics than in other developed nations. And despite stagnating rates of general obesity, rates of severe obesity (defined as a BMI of 40 or greater) have continued to climb, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

washing vegetables

Americans Fox News Digital spoke with broadly agreed that eating better and exercising more would help make the country healthier. (iStock)

GOP GOVERNOR CALLS ON INCOMING TRUMP OFFICIALS TO BAN JUNK FOOD IN FOOD STAMPS: 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

Many Americans Fox News Digital spoke with suggested the country's health could be improved with more exercise and better quality food. Some wanted government intervention to achieve health goals.

"We need to start looking at basics like the types of oils that we allow in our stores and in our foods," Angie from Knoxville, Tennessee, said.

Kennedy, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for HHS chief, is already setting his sights on Big Food and Big Pharma. One of Kennedy's goals is reducing children's consumption of ultraprocessed foods. 

"We have a generation of kids who are swimming around in a toxic soup right now," Kennedy previously told Fox News. "We’re letting these industries corrupt our agencies and mass poison them."

He has proposed removing artificial dyes from food – with a specific jab at the popular Froot Loops cereal – as well as "clearing out" entire departments within the Food and Drug Administration for "corruption." Kennedy also supports limiting consumption of grains, sugar and seed oils.

RFK Jr. speaking

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services. (Getty Images)

RFK JR. CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF FLUORIDE FROM DRINKING WATER, SPARKING DEBATE

Kennedy is "already on the right track, making some changes in terms of health and making sure the foods that are not filled with preservatives and all these processed items are not fully on the shelves the way they are now," Ethan told Fox News Digital in Birmingham, Michigan. "I think he's going to do a good job with that."

But others were less confident. Asked what it would take to make the country healthy again, Mike from Canby, Oregon, said, "Not RFK Jr."

"The vaccine skepticism stuff scares me," he added. Kennedy has made a name for himself challenging the efficacy of established vaccines.

Janet from Knoxville and Xanthe from Vancouver, Washington, both said America needed better, more accessible health care, especially for seniors.

"Taking care of the people who need it the most, who don't have the means to do it themselves," Xanthe said.

Lasheena in Houston hoped the country could come together to create a more health-focused society.

"If we were able to come, as an economy, to come together and start making healthier options, where it's like on-the-go, then that can make America great as far as health-wise," she said.

Faces over background of food on table

Americans weighed in on what it would take to "Make America Healthy Again." (Fox News Digital)

Kennedy initially ran as an independent candidate in the presidential election, before dropping out, endorsing Trump and hitting the campaign trail.

Hannah Ray Lambert reported from Canby, Oregon; Elizabeth Heckman reported from Houston; Joshua Q. Nelson reported from Birmingham, Michigan; Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi reported from Knoxville, Tennessee; and Nikolas Lanum reported from New York.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.