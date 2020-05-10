What does getting back to ‘normal’ look like for the fitness community?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As governors across the country begin to lift stay-at-home orders and relax distancing guidelines, Anthony Geisler is confident that the fitness landscape “will get back to where we were at.”

Anthony Geisler is the founder and CEO of Xponential Fitness, the parent company of more than 1,400 boutique fitness franchise locations across the United States. Geisler’s portfolio includes well-known fitness brands such as Pure Barre, Club Pilates, CycleBar, AKT, Row House, StretchLab, STRIDE and YogaSix.

Geisler’s confidence is bolstered by what he’s already seeing at recently opened franchise locations. Geisler told Fox News that 65 stores in 16 states had reopened, and they were already seeing 85 to 100 percent utilization.

From installing COVID-19 air filters to having employees wear masks and get consistent temperature checks, Geisler said all studios will maintain the highest level of cleanliness despite having locations in states with varying regulations. Geisler added that boutique fitness class schedules are more conducive to allowing for deep cleaning in between them and that franchisees will regulate equipment needs.

“Obviously, social distancing is a given, keeping people coming in and going straight to their equipment, utilizing the equipment, coming back out,” explained Geisler. “With our Barre and yoga products, we're going to have people go straight to their mat area, utilize all the equipment that's there, as opposed to going and getting the equipment and coming back. So really it’s car-to-mat or reformer, then mat or reformer-back-to-car.”

He noted that class sizes will shrink, but they will increase the number of classes in order to get the same utilization. How that is implemented, however, will vary with each brand. Capping 10 people at a Club Pilates location in Nebraska, for example, makes sense when there are 12 reformers while "10 out of 52 bikes at CycleBar, however, becomes much more expansive.”

At the end of the day, Giesler said he thinks members want to get back and continue to workout with their fitness communities and shore up their health.

“We all know that the cure to coronavirus is your immune system,” said Giesler. “And nothing supports your immune system like diet and regular exercise.”

For more on what the fitness landscape may look like, watch the full interview with Xponential Fitness founder and CEO Anthony Geisler above.

Emily DeCiccio is a reporter and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals. Tweet her @EmilyDeCiccio.