©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

What the affidavit for the FBI's Trump raid may reveal: Alan Dershowitz

The Harvard law professor emeritus reacts to the Mar-a-Lago raid

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz analyzes the struggle over the Trump raid's affidavit between former President Trump's camp and the Justice Department on 'Hannity.'

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz described the questions that the affidavit in the FBI's Trump raid may answer Tuesday on "Hannity."

FBI SEIZED CLASSIFIED RECORDS FROM MAR-A-LAGO DURING SEARCH OF TRUMP RESIDENCE

DERSHOWITZ: We need to know why, in light of what the attorney general said, that the general principles in the Justice Department are to use less restrictive, less intrusive methods than searches unless necessary. Why was it necessary? Why eight months later? Why after giving subpoenas? Why even wait three days over the weekend after you've gotten the search warrant? These are the questions that the affidavit may very well answer. Look, I believe presumption of innocence for everybody, including Garland. I want to presume he did the right thing. But the affidavit is the central, crucial point. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.