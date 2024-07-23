'West Wing' creator takes back NYT op-ed calling on Dems to nominate Mitt Romney: ‘Harris for America!’

Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the '90s NBC drama "West Wing," took back his suggestion that the Democratic Party nominate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to run against former President Trump and instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

On Monday, following the news that President Biden would be endorsing Harris, Sorkin, who doesn't have social media, emailed his friend and "West Wing" star Joshua Malina to take back his Sunday op-ed in the New York Times.

"I need to borrow your Twitter account again," Sorkin told Malina in an email. "'I take it all back. Harris for America!"

Harris is unchallenged for the Democratic nomination, which will be formally decided at the Aug. 19 convention in Chicago.

In his op-ed, Sorkin argued that Romney as the Democratic presidential nominee would be "a clear and powerful demonstration" about "stopping a deranged man from taking power."

'WEST WING' CREATOR SPINS SCENARIO TO SAVE DEMOCRATS: NOMINATE MITT ROMNEY TO STOP 'DANGEROUS IMBECILE' TRUMP

He also suggested that "Democrats nominating a Republican" could be the "healing event" everyone wanted after the assassination attempt against Trump.

Notably, in 2012, Sorkin lobbied Obama to repeatedly call Romney a liar at debates.

"Nominating Mr. Romney would be putting our money where our mouth is: a clear and powerful demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are usually about, but about stopping a deranged man from taking power," Sorkin wrote.

Sorkin also said he didn't think there was a Democrat polling better than President Biden.

"The problem in the real world is that there isn’t a Democrat who is polling significantly better than Mr. Biden," he wrote. "And quitting, as heroic as it may be in this case, doesn’t really put a lump in our throats."

