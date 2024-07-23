Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

'West Wing' creator takes back NYT op-ed calling on Dems to nominate Mitt Romney: ‘Harris for America!’

"'I take it all back. Harris for America!" Aaron Sorkin said

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
close
Harris is the 'California liberal' on the Democratic ticket: Trump campaign senior adviser Video

Harris is the 'California liberal' on the Democratic ticket: Trump campaign senior adviser

Trump 2024 campaign senior adviser Danielle Alvarez joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss her reaction to VP Harris' presidential campaign and the stark contrast under Trump's leadership. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the '90s NBC drama "West Wing," took back his suggestion that the Democratic Party nominate Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to run against former President Trump and instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. 

On Monday, following the news that President Biden would be endorsing Harris, Sorkin, who doesn't have social media, emailed his friend and "West Wing" star Joshua Malina to take back his Sunday op-ed in the New York Times. 

"I need to borrow your Twitter account again," Sorkin told Malina in an email. "'I take it all back. Harris for America!"

Harris is unchallenged for the Democratic nomination, which will be formally decided at the Aug. 19 convention in Chicago.

In his op-ed, Sorkin argued that Romney as the Democratic presidential nominee would be "a clear and powerful demonstration" about "stopping a deranged man from taking power."

'WEST WING' CREATOR SPINS SCENARIO TO SAVE DEMOCRATS: NOMINATE MITT ROMNEY TO STOP 'DANGEROUS IMBECILE' TRUMP

He also suggested that "Democrats nominating a Republican" could be the "healing event" everyone wanted after the assassination attempt against Trump.

Notably, in 2012, Sorkin lobbied Obama to repeatedly call Romney a liar at debates. 

Aaron Sorkin/Kamala Harris

Sorkin told friend and former "West Wing" star Joshua Malina in an email. "'I take it all back. Harris for America!" Aaron Sorkin/Kamla Harris. (Getty Images)

"Nominating Mr. Romney would be putting our money where our mouth is: a clear and powerful demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are usually about, but about stopping a deranged man from taking power," Sorkin wrote. 

Sorkin also said he didn't think there was a Democrat polling better than President Biden. 

"The problem in the real world is that there isn’t a Democrat who is polling significantly better than Mr. Biden," he wrote. "And quitting, as heroic as it may be in this case, doesn’t really put a lump in our throats."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sorkin for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back. 

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report. 

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 