Jesse Watters calls out Fauci, says NIAID director 'flip-flops more than a politician'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said Wednesday that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has fallen into the habit of "flip-flopping" in his public pronouncements on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, Fauci said that a "second wave" of coronavirus infections in the fall is no longer "inevitable" thanks to the ramped-up testing capacity in many parts of the U.S.

"We don't have to accept that as an inevitability," Fauci said. "I want people to really appreciate that. It could happen. But it's not inevitable."

CNN HOST DANA BASH RIDICULED FOR 'STUPID QUESTIONS' OF BIDEN

On "The Five," Watters asked rhetorically whether Fauci is running for elected office.

"He has flip-flopped more than a politician," he said. "This guy is supposed to be the expert. You would think experts could say 'I don't know'. But they don't, because they are experts and they think they know everything."

"Haven't experts been taking it on the chin recently?" Watters asked. "These are the same experts who tell us global warming is going to kill us in ten years."

In 2006, former vice president-turned-climate activist Al Gore inaugurated a global warming 'doomsday clock' that was set to run out in January 2016, but the end date came and went without issue.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Watters said Fauci's remarks remind him of the "same experts" who claim mail-in voting does not engender voter fraud, while specific cases have shown evidence to the contrary.

"These guys don't know anything, and it's because China didn't tell us the truth," he said. "So, we are trying to scramble. But if you're an expert, you're supposed to keep the people calm and informed so they don't panic and buy toilet paper.

"But now you've gone back and forth so many times, we don't believe anything you say."