Watters: Everybody agrees the country is in bad shape

Jesse Watters discussed the public's declining view of Biden's presidency and how the media is referring to his failures as "long-COVID" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME: Speaker 1: I don't want a piece of you. I want the whole thing, as the saying goes. Never meet your heroes. And in 2020, Democrats found that out the hard way. The left hailed Joe Biden as their hero, champion of all things liberal and defeater of Donald Trump. Biden could do no wrong in the Democrat's eyes. He was the party's knight in shining armor who was going to save the country. But boy, were they wrong. Not even two years into his presidency. And things are so bad in Biden's America. Even the Democrats have turned on him. He's failing miserably across the board. Inflation, the border crime, you name it. Can you point to a single thing that Joe Biden's done well? Americans are completely fed up. According to a new poll, CBS three-quarters of the country say things are going badly here.

JESSE WATTERS: BIDEN IS NO LONGER CAPABLE OF GOVERNING THE US

You can't get Americans to agree on anything except this. Everybody agrees the country is in bad shape. 57% of voters think Biden is distracted and now a majority say he's incompetent too. Now usually the media is able to cover up problems for Democrats. But the problems like gas prices, inflation and crime are so pervasive that their old bag of tricks won't work. And we're watching in real-time the media grapple with how to save his presidency. These are the five new ways the press is trying to save the presidency. Step one Denial. Don't believe your eyes. Actually, everything is great under Joe Biden except for one tiny little problem.

Since when is inflation Joe Biden's only failing metric? Did you forget about the border, crime, foreign policy, energy policy, baby formula? You can't say everything's great except inflation. That's like saying we did a great job during Katrina, except for all the water. But that brings us to step two. Shut up and be grateful.

You hear that? Be grateful that gas is in $10 a gallon. And stop being such a sourpuss. Who cares if you're broke? You just got mugged and you can barely feed your baby. We gave you infrastructure, you peasant. Now stop whining. What if you tried that approach in real life? Imagine you got fired from your job, bought a new truck with money you didn't have. Threw a party at your house with complete strangers. Trashed the place. And then the next day asked your wife why she was in such a sour mood. How do you think that would work out for you? Maybe you could just blame all your screw-ups on long COVID, because that's step number three. You're just inundated by seemingly negative headlines all the time.

