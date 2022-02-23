Watters: Biden's sanctions on Russia will hurt Americans more than Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's Russia-Ukraine strategy is ineffective, especially when it comes to more economic sanctions, Jesse Watters said Wednesday.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," Watters used the analogy of a sibling fight that leads to unintended consequences, but that instead, Biden is making America into the older brother that will end up shouldering the punishment for others' actions.

"You didn't do anything wrong, but now you're paying the price," he said. "Doesn't sound fair, right? Well, that's what's going on in Eastern Europe."

"Halfway across the world, Russia and Ukraine have started to brawl. But instead of breaking a lamp, they're going to break the economy. And like the responsible older brother, the American people are going to get punished for it."

With Russia being the third-largest oil producer and with Biden's decision to end Trump-era U.S. energy independence and crack down on petroleum and LNG speculation, the American people will be hit hard if the crisis ignites, Watters noted.

"A gallon of gas is over $5 here in New York City. It's well over a hundred bucks just to fill up your SUV," he said, with reporting showing gas over $4 per gallon in California and nearing that amount in Pennsylvania and Illinois, the three states with the highest gas taxes.

Biden does not understand that sanctions to the Russians "are like mosquitoes in Louisiana. They've always been there — it's a way of life," Watters said.

He pointed to a Russian official recently saying that he couldn't remember a day without "restrictions from the Western world" and that the Russian Federation has learned how to live with them.

"With its ordinary citizens feeling the consequences of the price increase in full by the sanctions are going to hurt Americans more than Russians, oil supply is already tight," Watters said. "And Russia, a big exporter, could just slow down the flow whenever it wants. So how do we protect ourselves?"

Watters said the first action Biden should take is to suspend the federal gas tax, adding that it is unrealistic for the president to renege on his promise to the left and reopen the Keystone Pipeline project.

He noted that even Democrats like Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin are floating the idea.

"When Jesse and Democrats agree, it's time to act," he said.