Watters condemns Biden admin, says it's mimicking Putin-style 'propaganda'

Jesse Watters said Democrats seem to be "mimicking Putin's propaganda style" and silencing free speech in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Every American should be wondering why our White House and our Democratic Party seem to be mimicking Putin's propaganda style and seeking out ways to silence free speech," he said. "What exactly are they afraid of?"

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin "are using similar tactics to hide the truth" of their domestic problems, he said.

"We expect that from the Russian president, not our president," he added.

Russia is paying TikTok celebrities to recite Putin's talking points, much like the Biden administration has been "using idiotic TikTok videos" to advocate the vaccination of children, Watters added.

Biden recently invited 30 TikTok stars to a Zoom call for a meeting about the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Instead of inviting American energy CEOs to a White House meeting to figure out what the hell's going on with gas prices, Joe's inviting teenagers over for a little propaganda party," Watters reacted. "See, kids are very easy to manipulate, and Biden knows that. So instead of fixing problems, Biden just gets puppets to point fingers."

With the Chinese communist government having a large stake in TikTok, even "Biden's propaganda is made in China," he said.

"But maybe the reason Biden is turning to teenagers to push his little propaganda is [that] the mainstream media won't do it for him that much anymore."

In Russia, media members have reportedly been arrested for anti-Kremlin rhetoric and Putin made a law banning the spread of what he deems "fake news," Watters said.

"Does that sound familiar?" he asked. "Democrats in the media have spent the last two years advocating for that."