Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

WATCH: Voters react as JD Vance hits back at Tim Ryan over racism accusation in Ohio Senate race

Video survey found that Democrats, Republicans, and independents approved of Vance's remarks

Nikolas Lanum
By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
JD Vance rips into Rep. Ryan over racism accusations: ‘This is disgusting’ Video

JD Vance rips into Rep. Ryan over racism accusations: ‘This is disgusting’

Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance knocked his opponent after Rep. Ryan claimed he supported the ‘great replacement theory.’

Voters across the party lines reacted positively to Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance's viral debate remarks ripping Democratic opponent Tim Ryan for accusing him of supporting the "great replacement theory." 

Vance fired back at Ryan at their debate last week for accusing him of "peddling" the controversial theory, calling his comments "disgusting" and claiming that such accusations have caused in-person and online attacks aimed at his family. 

"What happens is that my own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags online and in person because you are so desperate for political power that you'll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism. We are sick of it. You can believe in a border without being a racist, you can believe in the country without being a racist. And this just shows how desperate this guy is for political power," Vance said.

JD VANCE, TIM RYAN SQUARE OFF ON ECONOMIC ISSUES, ABORTION IN HEATED OHIO SENATE DEBATE

  • J.D. Vance
    Image 1 of 3

    Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who allegedly promoted   a company that is currently facing five lawsuits. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File)

  • JD Vance Usha Vance at rally
    Image 2 of 3

    Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance wave to supporters after winning the primary, at an election night event at Duke Energy Convention Center on May 3, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

  • Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance during debate
    Image 3 of 3

    U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan spar on the debate stage.  (NewsNation via Reuters)

In a survey that played the video of his remarks and allowed respondents to track their reaction in real time, participants across the dial, evenly split between Democrats (blue line), Republicans (red line) and independents (yellow line), overall had a positive reaction to Vance’s comments. 

Pollster Lee Carter, who conducted the survey through her company Maslansky + Partners, said that the responses to Vance were "staggering."

"Not only did Vance win over Republicans and Independents, he even won over Democrats. The topline across EVERYTHING we see, is that people are exhausted of the finger pointing and judgment. They are ready for common sense, solutions, and hope for tomorrow," she said.

Republicans involved in the survey awarded Vance an A for his remarks, while independents gave him a B, and Democrats a C. 

WATCH: VOTERS REACT AS MARK KELLY BLASTS BIDEN, FELLOW DEMOCRATS OVER 'DUMB' BORDER CRISIS DECISIONS

The real-time survey graph showed that as the clip began, Ryan’s accusations against Vance saw a little more than half of Democrats surveyed agree with his comments, as opposed to a far slimmer number of independents and Republicans. Vance’s response saw a huge increase in favorability across the board versus Ryan.

The race in the state is tight and represents a possible pick-up opportunity for Democrats to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio. A recent Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey found 47% of likely voters would choose Vance compared to 45% who would vote Ryan. 

Over 40% of respondents identified inflation and the economy as the most important issues, according to the poll. Abortion and threats to democracy ranked as the other top issues of concern at 19% each.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Suffolk University poll was conducted from Oct. 11-15 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Former President Trump carried the state easily in 2016 and 2020.

Nikolas Lanum is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.