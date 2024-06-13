WATCH: Hulk Hogan tells epic stories of Andre the Giant’s alcohol-drinking proficiency

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan said it’s difficult to explain Andre the Giant’s alcohol-drinking proficiency, but he did his best when telling a pair of epic tales about the late WWE legend.

Andre the Giant, dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World," stood at 7-foot-4 and weighed over 500 pounds. Tales of his alcohol consumption are legendary within the wrestling industry, and Hogan, who famously slammed the big fella to the mat at WrestleMania III in 1987, witnessed at least two eyebrow-raising moments.

"In Andre the Giant’s heyday, it's hard to describe what he could do to a 12-ounce beer," Hogan told Fox News Digital during a recent interview about his new Real America Beer brand.

"He kind of like took me under his wing, and my mom used to live in Tampa, Florida, about 20 minutes from the airport," Hogan said before imitating Andre the Giant.

"Hey, boss, I'm at the Delta Lounge. I have a one-hour layover, come by," Hogan recalled Andre the Giant saying.

"I was in the car. I was there in ten minutes. And in the Delta lounge, he had exactly 50 minutes to catch his connection, and he drank 108 12-ounce beers in 50 minutes," Hogan said.

Hogan said that might not even be the most impressive example of Andre the Giant’s tolerance. The pro wrestling legends were in Japan when Hogan was reminded it was his buddy’s birthday at 7 a.m. before a long bus ride.

"I ran down to a little fish restaurant where my buddy lived upstairs because I'd been going to Tokyo so much. I said, ‘I need a case of wine for the boss,’ so he gave me Pouilly-Fuissé, a very strong French wine. 12 bottles. I zip back to the bus. I'm on the bus at 7:45. Here comes the boss, ‘Andre, Happy birthday brother,’ I gave him the French wine," Hogan said.

"I used to sit in front of him on the bus. I was his runner, if he needed something, I'd get up… it was too hard for him to get up and down from the seat. He kicked my seat, he goes, ‘Hogan, piss stop,’" Hogan recalled. "Darn, Andre it’s only like 10:30, we’ve only been driving a couple hours. I said, ‘Give me a hit on that wine you got.’"

Andre the Giant told Hogan the entire case was already finished.

"I said, ‘What? You drank 12 bottles of wine in 2.5 hours?’ It was really about three hours but those are the drinking stories of Andre the Giant. He wasn’t messing around, brother. When you sat down with him, you better be ready to go," Hogan said.

Andre the Giant was born with acromegaly, which causes bones to grow at an accelerated rate, according to the WWE. He died in his sleep of a suspected heart attack in Paris in 1993 at age 46 and was later the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"He would love Real American Beer, man. I’d have shipped him cases, man. The problem was a 12-ounce can look like a Dixie cup in his hand. So, we'd have to make him some big 24s and 40s or something," Hogan said.

Hogan launched Real American Beer this week with the hope of bringing people together, one beer at a time.

Real American Beer has secured distribution across 17 states this summer and will launch with retail partners including ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Albertsons, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Total Wine & More, Walmart and more. The product is an "American-style" light lager brewed with 100% North American ingredients, the company said.