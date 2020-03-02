Could homelessness be to blame for rapid coronavirus spread in Washington state: Seattle radio host

The homelessness crisis in Washington state may be to blame for the rapid spread of the coronavirus, which continues to infect more people in the region, according to Seattle radio host Jason Rantz.

Hours after health officials in Washington State confirmed four additional deaths among coronavirus patients on Monday bringing the total to six in the state, Rantz joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to offer his explanation and call for immediate action from state leadership.

"I think part of it has to do with we are a hub for travel particularly from Asia," Rantz said, "but I think also we have a potentially growing problem with our homelessness crisis. I think when we hear about how easily the coronavirus will spread, we know specifically groups of people who can't do hand sanitizer, taking showers, washing your hands multiple times a day. ... It's the homelessness issue."

Rantz raised concerns over the homeless community living "deep out under freeway underpasses, up hills and brush" and who may be infected with the virus but are not seeking the proper treatment or taking proper measures to contain the spread of the outbreak.

"They might be suffering and no one's going to know that they need help," he explained.

"And then you’ve got the group of homeless individuals who maybe are getting sick but aren't showing any symptoms," Rantz continued.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"They are jumping on buses because they can ride for free. They are going to public restrooms. They are going into public libraries. There's a possibility that they are spreading it at a higher than normal rate because they are not in the system ... not being quarantined, because they're not being charged with any regularity and I think that's a problem."

Rantz said that while many are concerned of the effect that improper hygiene and poor preventative measures could have on the public in light of the coronavirus, the Seattle City Council is working to "making it harder to clean up encampments, to get people in the system and into shelter."

"At the same time [that] I'm addressing these issues, you have the Seattle City Council making it harder to clean up encampments, to get people in the system and get people into shelter. They think that lacks compassion," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"If you spend 10 seconds on Twitter, I'm getting called a fascist because I think we should be putting people in shelters and getting them quarantined if they are sick. If they are not sick, it doesn't matter. I want to get them actual help and I want to get them access to running water," he added.

Washington state health officials cautioned that the number of coronavirus cases is expected to rise in the coming days and that the risk to the public would be increasing. However, at this time, officials said there are no plans to cancel public events or close schools.

King County Executive Dow Constantine added that his office is in the process of purchasing a motel and setting up modular housing for patients who are in need of isolation, and he hopes it will be prepared by the end of the week.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The virus has sickened more than 89,000 people worldwide, and while the majority of cases have occurred in mainland China, at least 66 other countries have reported illnesses.

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.