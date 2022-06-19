Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz scolds Vox founder Matt Yglesias for joking about his COVID-19 diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal commentator and Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias appeared to use humor to soften the blow of his COVID-19 diagnosis which appeared to upset Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz.

"Some personal news: I have contracted the novel coronavirus," Yglesias declared in a Father's Day tweet.

"Frankly, I think the virus should respect Father’s Day more than this." He then went on to quip that "FYI, all future typos are due to long Covid."

Lorenz responded to Yglesias' tweets by scolding him for his privilege.

"I’m glad it’s a joke for u Matt and that you’re lucky enough to get access to great care, but for those who have had their lives destroyed by the virus and who have had loved ones die from or suffer w/ LC it’s not funny. Hope you can have a little more empathy, especially today," she tweeted.

Heroes of Liberty editor and conservative commentator Bethany Mandel appeared to lampoon Lorenz's statement.

"The humorlessness is a symptom of old age, not long COVID," Mandel quipped.

Lorenz has been no stranger to controversy. Shortly after joining The Post, she infamously revealed the identity and home address of the user behind the popular Libs of TikTok Twitter account, an account famous for highlighting TikTok videos from liberals. Prior to her doxxing Libs of TikTok, Lorenz publicly lamented how she had faced online harassment herself.

More recently, Lorenz faced criticism when her piece about the content creators who benefited from the explosive Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial contained multiple errors. In her original report, Lorenz noted how two YouTubers allegedly profited from their coverage of the trial and didn't respond for comment. However, the YouTubers called out Lorenz, saying that she had never reached out to them before the story was published. The fallout from the incident led Lorenz being moved from the features staff to the technology team and reportedly a managing editor has to "review her articles before publication."

Lorenz's calling out Yglesias follows another incident where recently-fired Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez started a firestorm of controversy by condemning fellow reporter David Weigel for retweeting a joke. The firestorm consumed the Post's newsroom for over a week, with Sonmez publicly calling out management and colleagues for creating a unfriendly work environment.

Real Time host Bill Maher scorched The Post as well as the entire liberal media ecosystem in a scathing monologue.

"If you missed it, the Washington Post recently got embroiled in a self-inflicted s---storm when one of their best reporters David Weigel retweeted, not tweeted, retweeted this joke: 'Every girl is bi. You just have to figure out if it's polar or sexual.'"

After detailing the sordid details of the controversy, he closed it by skewering The Post with a parody of its own "Democracy Dies in Darkness" tagline.

"If there is a silver lining to this story, it's that eventually, the Post did fire Felicia Sonmez, so maybe there is a line that's just too much nonsense, but that generation needs to move that line much closer to sanity and find it much sooner because democracy dies in dumbness," he said.