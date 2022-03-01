Washington Post staffer ‘horrified and humiliated’ after colleague wrongly identified her as Breonna Taylor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post video technician Breanna Muir is "horrified and humiliated" after the newspaper’s director of video inaccurately identified her as police shooting victim Breonna Taylor.

Muir was misidentified by colleague Micah Gelman in a lengthy Twitter thread attempting to thank the Post video team for working tirelessly to cover the war in Ukraine. Muir, who is not on Twitter, expressed her disgust on LinkedIn with being mistaken for a different Black woman with a similar name.

"It’s very disheartening that this is my first post on LinkedIn but I felt like I needed to stand up for myself. On Sunday, the Director of Video misidentified me as Breanna Taylor on Twitter. My name is NOT Breonna Taylor, the Black woman who was murdered in 2020. My name is Breanna Muir, the Black woman who has dedicated 4 years of her life to the Washington Post. I feel horrified and humiliated," Muir wrote.

Taylor was killed during a March 2020 no-knock police raid on her apartment in Louisville, sparking nationwide civil rights debates. Taylor's boyfriend, who said he feared the police were intruders, fired at officers who shot back and killed Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT.

"It has been difficult for me to explain to my Black parents that the Director of Video is referring to me as Breonna Taylor in public. This was the first time that I witnessed my Black mother and Black father cry," Muir wrote.

"Although, Breonna and I share the same ethnicity, we are two different people," Muir continued. "Please stop misidentifying people of color in the workplace. It is not okay and I’m not okay. I pray that these type of ‘mix-ups’ never happen to anyone."

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gelman tweeted that she has since apologized to Muir, chalking the gaffe up to "working extremely long hours" amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"In a long thread last night thanking my staff for working exhaustive hours, I inadvertently misidentified Breanna Muir. I reached out to her to apologize and do so here now. We are all working extremely long hours and while this was not intentional, it should not have happened," Gelman wrote.