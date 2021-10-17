WaPo columnist mocked for lecturing unmasked stranger in elevator: 'Strong hall monitor energy'

Talk about an elevator pitch gone wrong.

Washington Post deputy editorial page editor Ruth Marcus was roasted on Twitter Sunday after she announced she lectured a stranger in a Wisconsin elevator about his failure to wear a mask.

Marcus aired her grievances on the social media platform after the unmasked man, according to her account, dismissed her suggestion to wear a face covering, responding "I don’t care what you think."

"In Madison, Wis. By now I should know better but: I get in elevator. It stops on lower floor. Man steps in, unmasked," Marcus writes. "Sign in elevator says masks required. Me, getting out: ‘you know, it would be really nice if you wore a mask.’ Man: ‘I don’t care what you think.’ America 2021."

Marcus continued, "It's a rule, a county rule. "Face coverings are required among people ages two and older when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, are present."

Critics did not take well to her online venting.

"Corporate journalists are a bigger plague on America than Covid," author Michael Malice wrote.

"Thoughts and prayers," attorney Harmeet K. Dhillon quipped in response.

"Have you considered that you might be the bad guy in this situation?" another user asked.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw said Marcus was giving off "strong hall monitor energy."

"This was, of course, a perfectly reasonable response to your perfectly rude statement," said another. "While on elevators many people engage in a practice called 'minding their own business.' Try it."

