Washington Post reaches tentative deal with unionized staffers after 18 months of bitter negotiations

Labor issues have hurt morale at Jeff Bezos’ newspaper

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Washington Post strikers criticize owner Jeff Bezos during historic walk-out Video

Washington Post strikers criticize owner Jeff Bezos during historic walk-out

Several Washington Post reporters and Washington-Baltimore News Guild members criticized the Posts owner Jeff Bezos during a major strike against the outlet this week.

The Washington Post reached a tentative agreement with unionized workers on Friday after 18 months of bitter negotiations. 

"The Washington Post is pleased to confirm that we have reached a comprehensive tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with the Guild. It has always been our goal to reach an agreement that addresses the needs of our employees and our business. We are confident this contract provides both and appreciate the efforts of all who have worked to make this happen. We are hopeful the contract will be ratified next week," a Post spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

The Post Guild took to social media to celebrate the agreement. 

"This deal is the best contract Washington Post employees have seen in 50 years," the Guild wrote. 

WASHINGTON POST STAFFERS GRUMBLING ABOUT ‘CHAOTIC AND TURBULENT PERIOD’ AT BEZOS PAPER AFTER FORCED BUYOUTS

Washington Post strikers with signs

The Washington Post has reached a comprehensive tentative agreement with unionized workers after 18 months of bitter negotiations.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

"Though The Post spent the past few weeks insisting they had no further movement for us, our members’ tireless organizing, and the public’s outpouring of support, forced company leaders back to the table today," the Guild continued. "We look forward to putting this historic deal to a vote. Thank you to all who helped us get here. Solidarity forever."

Earlier this month, unionized workers at the paper staged a 24-hour walkout over stalled contract negotiations, fueling questions about whether the paper's billionaire owner Jeff Bezos should intervene. 

Insiders have told Fox News Digital labor issues and voluntary separation packages had caused low morale at the paper. 

UNION WORKERS AT JEFF BEZO'S WAPO PLAN WALKOUT AS INSIDERS QUESTION BILLIONAIRE OWNER'S ROLE IN NEWSROOM DRAMA

Post

Washington Post workers take part in a walkout on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Cortney OBrien/Fox News Digital)

"This has been a chaotic and turbulent period internally," a Washington Post insider told Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

The tentative deal comes days after Post leadership announced that enough employees accepted the paper’s voluntary separation package to reach its workforce reduction goal ahead of 2024.  

Journalism veteran Will Lewis is set to take over as publisher and CEO in early January. 

Fox News' David Rutz and Joseph A. Wulfoshn contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 