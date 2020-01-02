Washington Post blasted for referring to Qassim Soleimani as Iran's 'most revered military leader'

The Washington Post is under fire on Thursday night for referring to Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani as the nation's "most revered military leader" amid reports of his assassination.

At least three rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday killing at least seven people, including Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, according to multiple reports.

Soleimani is the military mastermind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed in a strike by U.S.-led forces in October.

Soleimani was the long-running leader of the elite intelligence wing called Quds Force, which the U.S. designated terror group in 2007 and is estimated to be 20,000 strong. Considered one of the most powerful men in Iran, he was routinely referred to as the “shadow commander” or “spymaster.”

However, the Washington Post raised eyebrows with its description of Solemani in its breaking news headline.

NY TIMES TWEET ON 'IRAQI MOURNERS' STORMING BAGHDAD PROMPTS BACKLASH ONLINE

"Breaking news: Airstrike at Baghdad airport kills Iran’s most revered military leader, Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi state television reports," the headline originally read.

The headline sparked quite the reaction on social media with many critics pointing to the Post's previously mocked headline referring to deceased ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" back in October as well as the New York Time's recently calling Iraqi militants who attempted to raid the US embassy in Baghdad as "mourners."

“'Most revered military leader' now joins 'austere religious scholar' and 'mourners' trying to storm our embassy as word choices that make normal people wonder whose side the American mainstream media is on," radio show host Buck Sexton reacted.

"Sorry for your loss, Wash Post," conservative commentator Stephen Miller joked.

"There's no way all the keys that spell 'terrorist' are broken on everyone's keyboard at WaPo," The Daily Wire's Jessica Fletcher wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The headline appears to have since been changed to, "Senior Iranian, Iraqi commanders killed in Bahgdad airstrike - Iraqi state TV."

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.