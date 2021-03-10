Washington Post columnist mocked for declaring 'impregnable' Biden doesn't give comics material to parody

Washington Post was mocked after a column in the liberal paper claimed "impregnable" President Biden doesn't give comedians material to parody because he is too "devoid of obvious quirks."

The opinion piece by author Richard Zoglin published Monday and headlined, "Comedians are struggling to parody Biden. Let’s hope this doesn’t last," expresses regret that late-night comedians who "had mastered at least a rough approximation of Trumpspeak" have lately spent time mocking Republicans like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell instead of the president.

"The first crisis of the Biden administration could be looming: America may have a president, the first in generations, who is impervious to impressionists," Zoglin wrote before criticizing Biden previous impressions by Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson and Jim Carrey.

"The late-night comics have barely tried. And where are the YouTube parodies? This cannot be good for the country," he added.

Zoglin detailed the history of lampooning presidents on has been an American tradition for decades. The disappointed columnist then declared, "Biden, so far, has been impregnable," and oddly claimed he doesn’t have much for comedians to mock.

"The voice is too bland and devoid of obvious quirks, and beyond the occasional ‘C’mon, man,’ his conversational manner too muted and self-effacing, to give the parodists much to work with," Zoglin wrote of Biden.

He added his "pleasantly boring presidency has been a welcome return to normality," while failing to acknowledge liberal comedians are less likely to mock a president they support.

The Post was swiftly mocked on social media when it shared the column:

Comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo played Ronald Reagan on "Saturday Night Live" during the Gipper’s first term. He recently told Fox News that he has some ideas about how he would lampoon Biden.

"There is so much material," Piscopo said. "You can’t make up Joe Biden doing almost 50 executive orders and the camera, when it slips a little bit, [Vice President] Kamala Harris is waiting to dive in. Fair is fair, if you’re going to go after one person, you should go after everybody."

Piscopo said Maya Rudolph, who played Harris during the election, should be hard at work spoofing the vice president, and Biden’s family offers a plethora of potential material, too.

"She should be playing Kamala Harris ready to jump in there. She’s following Joe around with everything he does," Piscopo said. "Hunter Biden got a $2 million book deal, what is the name of the book, ’50 shades of my laptop?’ It’s teed up, man. Come on!"

Comedian Adam Carolla said last month shows like "SNL" are scared to attack Biden for fear of being "cancelled."

"Honestly, I get what there is to hate about Donald Trump," Carolla said on "America's Newsroom." "What is there to love about Joe Biden? That's the bigger question if you're SNL. OK, you hated Trump, fine. Why do you love Joe Biden? There's nothing to love about Joe Biden, unless you're scared of being cancelled, and the fact that this cancel culture has drifted over to comedy is absolutely insane."