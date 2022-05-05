Expand / Collapse search
Washington Post editorial board writes entire op-ed about abortion without once mentioning ‘women’

The liberal paper referred to expectant mothers as 'pregnant people' and 'pregnant individuals'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
The Washington Post became the latest liberal media outlet to avoid referring to pregnant women by their gender this week, instead describing them as "people" and "individuals."

In a Tuesday editorial, the liberal paper's editorial board avoided all mention of "women" despite the piece being focused on the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, potentially foreshadowing the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

A anti-abortion demonstrator protests in front of the Supreme Court building, on the day of hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021.

A anti-abortion demonstrator protests in front of the Supreme Court building, on the day of hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

WISCONSIN LAWMAKER CRITICIZED FOR CALLING WOMEN ‘BIRTHING BODIES’ IN TWEET ABOUT ABORTION

"The Constitution’s guarantees of personal autonomy demand that pregnant people be able to make the difficult decision about whether to end their pregnancy according to the dictates of their own conscience," the board wrote, referring to women as "pregnant people."

"It is Justice Alito’s proposed decision that would further divide the country, starting in nearly every statehouse. Yet the greatest casualties would not be the court as an institution or the nation’s already toxic politics. It would be pregnant individuals suddenly stripped of a right they had been guaranteed for almost half a century," the board later added, referring to women as "pregnant individuals."

The board argued that, as a result of Roe v. Wade being overturned, "wealthy people" would have to cross state lines to get an abortion, while "poor people" would be forced to continue with their pregnancies, rather than "wealthy" or "poor" women.

Abortion rights advocates gather outside the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, to protest several anti-abortion bills being considered by the GOP-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

Abortion rights advocates gather outside the Oklahoma Capitol on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, to protest several anti-abortion bills being considered by the GOP-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

The Post wasn't the only outlet to avoid describing expectant mothers as women this week. The liberal outlet DCist was blasted by critics for referring to expectant Black mothers as "birthing people."

"Black birthing people in D.C. made up 90% of recent birth-related deaths according to a new study, underscoring the severity of the city’s maternal health crisis," it wrote in a tweet.

The tweet set off a firestorm of criticism from people angry over the use of the term, as well as some questioning why "birthing people" and "maternal" would be used in the same sentence. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.