Washington Post editorial board claims Biden 'doing his best' as border crisis explodes, blames Congress

Biden said Tuesday that the border situation will be 'chaotic for a while'

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
Texas DPS director warns 'tens of thousands' of migrants on border waiting out Title 42 Video

Texas DPS director warns 'tens of thousands' of migrants on border waiting out Title 42

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw reacts to the ongoing border crisis as officials brace for flood of migrants when Title 42 ends on 'Your World.'

The Washington Post editorial board claimed that President Joe Biden is "doing his best on the border," while also admitting that the migrant crisis has exploded. 

The board instead chose to point the finger at Congress — not the current president or his Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — as thousands more illegal immigrants flood to the border "on top of the 6,000-to-8,000 daily tally of recent months." The border crisis has only become worse as Title 42, a Trump-era border policy, ends Thursday. 

That was because the failure of the "U.S. immigration system," as the board argued, has been caused by "political dysfunction in Congress, which for years has been unable to fashion major reforms."

MIGRANTS SURGE BY US-MEXICO BORDER AHEAD OF TITLE 42 EXPIRATION

President biden border

The Washington Post editorial board pointed the finger at Congress — not the current president or his Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — for allowing the migrant crisis to explode at the southern border.

It is a similar argument to what Mayorkas has told critics on the right and left as illegal immigrants amass at historic levels on the southern border under Biden, when he claimed again this week that Congress is behind the immigration crisis. 

"I cannot overemphasize that our current situation is the outcome of Congress leaving a broken, outdated immigration system in place for over two decades. Despite unanimous agreement that we desperately need legislative reform," Mayorkas said.

But the Homeland Security secretary didn't explain why illegal immigrants have suddenly flocked to the border in recent days and weeks. 

BORDER PATROL APPREHENDS OVER 10,000 MIGRANTS A DAY AHEAD OF TITLE 42'S END, HIGHEST EVER RECORDED

Mayorkas migrants Texas

DHS secretary Mayorkas claimed Sunday that illegal immigration is a "decades-long problem" that "hasn't been fixed since the '90s" during a press conference in Brownsville, Texas. (Fox News)

Fox News learned Wednesday from sources in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that Border Patrol agents apprehended over 10,000 migrants on both Monday and Tuesday. 

There are currently at least 28,500 migrants in custody, according to sources with knowledge of the ongoing border crisis. It was the highest single-day totals ever recorded ahead of the end of the Title 42 public health order later this week.

The Washington Post editorial board did concede, however, that the "Biden administration’s overall immigration policy has been waffling and contradictory." 

The board also wrote that Republicans "have a point" for criticizing Biden because his administration has used "tough talk designed to dissuade migrant crossings" instead of actually stopping "over 1 million migrants, many of them in families," from entering the country.

BIDEN QUIETLY ADMITS THE BORDER HAS BEEN IN CHAOS 'FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS' AHEAD OF TITLE 42 EXPIRATION

Crowds at Mexican border

Migrants walk into U.S. custody after crossing the border from Mexico, Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, a day after dozens of migrants died in a fire at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez.  ((AP Photo/Christian Chavez))

Biden, for his part, made headlines after he said Tuesday that the border situation will be "chaotic for a while" as his administration works to restore order.

The president also blamed Congress for the chaos on the border. 

"Look, I asked the Congress for a lot more money for the Border Patrol. They didn't do it.  They’ve made it harder," Biden said. 

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin contributed to this report. 

