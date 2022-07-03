Washington Posts columnists slam a New York Times op-ed that criticizing the 'far left' for erasing women

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah blasted the New York Times on Twitter Sunday for an op-ed that criticized progressives for erasing women.

The Times published a Sunday op-ed titled "The Far Right and Far Left Agree on One Thing: Women Don’t Count" in which, columnist Pamela Paul argued how the far left’s concern for appealing to a transgender minority is belittling and rebuking women.

"Tolerance for one group need not mean intolerance for another. We can respect transgender women without castigating females who point out that biological women still constitute a category of their own — with their own specific needs and prerogatives," Paul wrote.

Specifically, she called out the insistence of using terms such as "pregnant people" and "menstruators" to avoid using the general word "women" out of fear of offending a small group. Paul even equated this with what she considered to be "stripping women of fundamental rights" by overturning Roe v. Wade.

DOBBS V. JACKSON RULING MAKES BLACK WOMEN AND CHILDREN ‘SUFFER’, ‘NOTHING CHRIST-LIKE’: WAPO COLUMN

Although Attiah did not cite or link the article on her account, she blasted this comparison as an example of "both-sides pattycake."

"That NYT op-ed equating inclusive language to widespread legislative oppression is a reminder that many white, cis women would rather gatekeep and maintain privilege than work in solidarity with other groups. Patriarchy is crushing us, but y'all wanna play both-sides pattycake," Attiah tweeted.

She also added "I'm a cis woman who is clearly able to see that we are under a system-wide assault on bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. We will need a politics of solidarity and community building to resist this, which is not something that white women have historically had to do."

She concluded her thread sharing another Twitter thread criticizing the failures of white women to help their communities.

"This tweet thread on white women and their failures with community building is worth a look. Read, then discuss amongst yourselves," Attiah tweeted.

AHEAD OF JULY 4TH, DESPAIRING DEMOCRATS URGED TO BE MORE PATRIOTIC BY NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNISTS

Other progressive journalists voiced their support for Attiah’s comments.

The Daily Beast’s Wajahat Ali tweeted "Majority of white women voted for Trump both times and have voted Republican since the 1950s. Whenever someone brings this up apparently its very offensive but those are the receipts."

"I need a nap," The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast responded.

The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin wrote "it’s appalling."

Attiah’s thread was also retweeted by far-left commentator Keith Olbermann and failed progressive congressional candidate Nina Turner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Attiah penned an opinion piece of her own on Friday, where she mourned the impact of the Roe v. Wade reversal on Black women. She also attacked religious pro-life supporters, emphasizing that there is "nothing Christ-like" in limiting abortion.