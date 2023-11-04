Wash Post advice column from psychiatrist promotes psychedelics for solving 'eco-anxiety', 'climate grief'

Board-certified psychiatrist Emily Willow, MD, asserted that "psychedelic medicine-assisted therapy" can help those fearful and depressed over climate change feel better in a Washington Post advice column on Friday.

In the piece, Willow claimed this kind of treatment, applied using either psilocybin (derived from psychedelic mushrooms), MDMA, or FDA-approved oral ketamine – coupled with psychotherapy sessions – can help people deal with their grief over climate change.

"Psychedelic medicine-assisted therapy also can support a patient in exploring the enormous and complex feelings associated with eco-anxiety and climate grief," she wrote.

Willow began her column with a description of just how prevalent eco-anxiety has been among her patients.

She wrote, "Many of us are feeling a sense of powerlessness and despair over climate change and its harmful effects. As a psychiatrist, I have noticed a growing trend among patients in my private practice suffering from what mental health professionals are calling eco-anxiety and climate grief."

According to the psychiatrist, this anxiety is so widespread that "climate mental health" is considered a new field in her profession, which she added, "covers a broad spectrum of emotional and psychological responses."

She stated, "Many people, including some of my patients, feel anxious and powerless from a displaced emphasis on personal responsibility and action, rather than the larger responsibility of corporations and governmental policymaking. This field also looks to address the mental health consequences of displacement from extreme weather events such as hurricanes and wildfire, especially for vulnerable populations,"

The psychiatrist then touted the positive effects of the psychedelic treatment, stating, "Numerous clinical trials have shown that psychedelic therapies, namely psilocybin and MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) are safe and effective for conditions such as PTSD, depression, end-of-life anxiety and alcoholism."

She noted, "While MDMA and psilocybin are not yet FDA approved, one notable medication already available is ketamine, which is a dissociative anesthetic with psychedelic properties."

Willow touted the effectiveness of this treatment on her own patients, saying, "In my clinical practice, patients using oral ketamine plus psychotherapy have experienced breakthroughs and new insights when working with the intention of navigating eco-anxiety."

"Many patients said they felt connected to a sense of oceanic oneness, reminding them of the meaningful interconnectedness of their lives with others and offering context for their personal narrative," the psychiatrist claimed.

Explaining how the treatment works, she said, "Being with — rather than avoiding — painful emotions is part of the foundation of the psychedelic-assisted therapy approach. There is an emphasis on learning how to allow feelings without needing to fix them or turn them into a problem to solve. This can be particularly helpful in navigating the sense of urgency and feelings of helplessness often associated with climate crisis-related anxiety."

"Psychedelics can also teach us how to experience and hold intense emotions that feel too much to bear, allowing for the ability to observe our suffering in a new way."

The psychiatrist clarified that "psychedelic therapies are not for everyone. There are medical and psychiatric contraindications, and they vary depending on the type of psychedelic medicine being considered. If you’re interested in psychedelic therapy, check with your doctor to determine if they are an appropriate option for you."

Fox News Digital reached out to American Psychological Association for comment. This article will be updated with any reply.

