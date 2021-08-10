WaPo's Jennifer Rubin mocked for cheering 'first NY woman governor' after Cuomo resignation

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin faced widespread mockery Tuesday after she spun the resignation of her former idol Andrew Cuomo into a victory for women, as she celebrated the ascension of the state's first female governor.

"The first NY woman governor EVER," she tweeted, as Cuomo announced his resignation over multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

The enthusiastically pro-Biden columnist also spun Cuomo's resignation as a victory for the White House.

The ex-conservative blogger was panned on Twitter for her efforts, given the ascension of Kathy Hochul was due to Cuomo's scandal.

In a liberal media landscape that offered adoring coverage of Cuomo in 2020, the sycophantic Rubin stood out last year. She called him "magnificent," declared herself an "Andrew Cuomo Democrat," and even tweeted praise at his daughters for eating their "spaghetti and meat balls."

Rubin is one of numerous former conservative figures who garnered a cable news gig out of blasting Republicans in the Trump era. A routine punching bag for conservatives online, she won the "Liberal Hack Tournament" in 2021, defeating Gov. Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, in the championship.