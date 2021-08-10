Expand / Collapse search
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin mocked for cheering 'first NY woman governor' after Cuomo resignation

'You're such a ridiculous person,' one person responded

By David Rutz | Fox News
Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin faced widespread mockery Tuesday after she spun the resignation of her former idol Andrew Cuomo into a victory for women, as she celebrated the ascension of the state's first female governor.

"The first NY woman governor EVER," she tweeted, as Cuomo announced his resignation over multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

The enthusiastically pro-Biden columnist also spun Cuomo's resignation as a victory for the White House.

The ex-conservative blogger was panned on Twitter for her efforts, given the ascension of Kathy Hochul was due to Cuomo's scandal.

In a liberal media landscape that offered adoring coverage of Cuomo in 2020, the sycophantic Rubin stood out last year. She called him "magnificent," declared herself an "Andrew Cuomo Democrat," and even tweeted praise at his daughters for eating their "spaghetti and meat balls."

Rubin is one of numerous former conservative figures who garnered a cable news gig out of blasting Republicans in the Trump era. A routine punching bag for conservatives online, she won the "Liberal Hack Tournament" in 2021, defeating Gov. Cuomo's brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, in the championship.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in Twitter polls to determine who is the hackiest. 

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.