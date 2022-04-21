'Outnumbered' blasts WaPo for defending reporter who doxxed Libs of TikTok creator: 'This is censorship'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" panelists on Thursday slammed the Washington Post for defending a reporter who doxxed the Libs of TikTok creator and claimed the person behind the Twitter account was "secretly fueling the right's outrage machine."

WASHINGTON POST REPORTER TAYLOR LORENZ'S DOXXING OF CONSERVATIVE TWITTER USER ONLY HER LATEST CONTROVERSY

Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz has made headlines for everything from falsely accusing someone of using incendiary language to labeling America a "trash country," resulting in the scribe emerging as one of the media industry's most controversial figures.

Lorenz, an outspokenly liberal reporter who left The New York Times for the Washington Post this year, found herself back in the news this week when she revealed the identity of the previously anonymous woman behind the popular Libs of TikTok Twitter account, only a few weeks after crying on MSNBC because of online harassment she had faced herself.

"Fox & Friends First" host Carley Shimkus called out Lorenz's "easily identified hypocrisy."

"This Washington Post reporter created a TikTok video where she criticized another reporter for revealing the name of somebody, doxxing them, and without getting a quote. It is exactly what she did to Libs of TikTok," she said.

MSNBC, NBC, ABC RIP INTO FEDERAL JUDGE OVER AIRLINE MASK MANDATE RULING: ‘BASICALLY DONALD TRUMP’

The Twitter account has garnered a huge following among conservatives over the past year for sharing videos publicly shared on TikTok showing liberals espousing principles of the critical race theory ideology and embracing the broadening spectrums of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Host Kayleigh McEnany said there are many more important issues that deserve media attention.

"We have a war in Ukraine, we have more COVID deaths under President Biden than President Trump, there is a lot bad going on because of Joe Biden's failures, but we're going to expose a right-wing person who's anonymous. … That’s who the Washington Post is going after," said the former White House press secretary.

Lorenz revealed the woman's name, occupation, religion and where in the country she lived. The article even included a hyperlink that exposed personal information such as her work address – but the Post later removed the link after being called out by critics.

"She knocked on the doors of relatives. She’s definitely a little nuts," McEnany added.

The Washington Post issued a statement in defense of Lorenz while using Libs of TikTok's name.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis said that the doxxing is a form of censorship.

"She’s threatening other people by saying you cannot go out there and tell the truth. These videos are not theatrics. They’re not made up. They are real," DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis said that this account is showing a point of view to parents who may agree with it and not want their young child to learn about transgender issues in school.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.