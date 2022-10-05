Rep. Waltz on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Biden could starve Putin's war machine right now'

Florida Rep. Mike Waltz explained how President Biden could hurt Vladimir Putin's war effort by unleashing American gas and oil on "The Faulkner Focus." Waltz responded to the White House continuing to blame Putin as gas prices rise.

REP. MIKE WALTZ: The thing that's so frustrating, I think, to all of us is that it's right here under the ground in the United States of America. We have oil and cleaner gas than Russian gas or others ready to go. Not only would it help Americans at the pump, but it's the biggest driver of inflation because everything has to be transported.

But the other piece is on foreign policy. Russia has invaded, Putin has invaded its neighbors every time it was cash-flush because of the high price of oil; in '08 with Georgia, in '14 with Ukraine, and then again this year when oil was over $100 a barrel. Biden could starve Putin's war machine right now by unleashing oil and gas. And they keep telling this fiction that our domestic oil and gas companies, they keep pointing to these leases that they're supposedly not taking advantage of. It's because the administration isn't giving the permits to actually take advantage of them. So it's misleading the American people. It's hurting the American people in their wallet and it's keeping Putin cash-flush so that he can continue this invasion.

