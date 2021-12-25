Rep. Waltz hopes discharged Marine who ripped Biden for botched Afghanistan withdrawal runs for office

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday that he hopes Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., the discharged Marine who ripped President Biden for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, runs for office.

MARINE WHO CRITICIZED AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL, CALLED FOR ACCOUNTABILITY DISCHARGED

WALTZ: I hope in his journey going forward, I hope he considers running for office. I mean, I would say to Mr. Scheller, we need leaders as politicians, we need leaders in office with a little bit of dirt and sand and blood and tears and sweat under their fingernails with that experience down range. You know, right now, we're at a record low in our nation's history in terms of veterans in office, it's at 16 percent. In the 1970’s, it was at 80 percent. So I'm recruiting veterans to run at all levels, local, state, federal to lead this country forward.

…

He's absolutely right. And when soldiers are seeing things that are wrong, they can come to us and we have that shared perspective. We know exactly what they're talking about and then we can hold the administration, the Defense Department and those generals in leadership positions accountable. That's how the system's supposed to work. So I hope he runs and reaches out to me.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: