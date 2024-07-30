Expand / Collapse search
Media

Wall Street Journal calls Biden's plan to 'reform' the Supreme Court 'an attack on democracy'

Biden proposed term limits and new ethics rules for the Supreme Court on Monday

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Biden's Supreme Court proposal is ‘purely political’: Katie Pavlich Video

Biden's Supreme Court proposal is ‘purely political’: Katie Pavlich

‘All-Star’ panelists Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams and Matthew Continetti discuss President Biden proposing radical changes to the Supreme Court on ‘Special Report.’

The Wall Street Journal sharply criticized President Biden's proposals to transform the Supreme Court in an editorial on Monday.

"Mr. Biden says his reform will ‘restore trust and accountability to the court and our democracy,' but it would do the opposite," the editorial board wrote. "The deluge of ethics complaints, amplified by the press and partisans, would leave the public with the impression of routine corruption. This would further undermine respect for the Court’s decisions."

On Monday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, backed drastic measures for Congress to adopt related to the Supreme Court, including term limits, ethics rules and a constitutional amendment to limit presidential immunity.

LEONARD LEO WARNS BIDEN-HARRIS EFFORTS TO RADICALLY OVERHAUL SUPREME COURT COULD 'BACKFIRE'

Supreme Court and President Biden

The Wall Street Journal criticized President Biden's proposals to transform the Supreme Court in an editorial on Monday.  (Getty Images)

"The President is putting the full weight of the Democratic Party behind an assault on judicial independence and the constitutional order," the Journal wrote. "You might call it an attack on democracy."

"The President is giving this proposal an official Democratic Party imprimatur, and Vice President Kamala Harris was quick to endorse the plan on Monday," the Journal wrote. "Its most damaging parts are a threat to pass the next time Democrats control all of the government."

The Wall Street Journal specifically targeted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., whose proposed ethics bill regarding the Supreme Court has already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and "would let litigants at the Court file motions for recusal by Justices, whose colleagues could boot them off cases." 

"This would make the Court an adjunct of whatever political atmosphere exists at a given time," the Journal wrote. "The Justices targeted most would be those who issue unpopular opinions, however correct they are on the law or Constitution."

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE SUPPORT FOR MAJOR CHANGES TO SUPREME COURT AMID OUTRAGE OVER RECENT DECISIONS: REPORT

Supreme Court

"And what about Republicans?" the Journal asked. "Do they realize the Court’s future is on the ballot this year? Mr. Trump has spoken up in his fashion, but will Senators start explaining what is truly at stake? Maybe JD Vance could stop talking about cat ladies and start talking about the threat the Biden scheme poses to the Court and our constitutional republic."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.