Wall Street Journal editorial board: Biden energy policy a gift to Russia, China

The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued President Biden's energy policy to lead the U.S. in a retreat from fossil fuels would ultimately be a gift to adversaries Russia and China.

In a Wednesday editorial, the board blasted Biden's decision to suspend oil leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), and wrote that countries like Russia, China and Iran would exploit the gap left by the U.S. as it transitions to a more climate-friendly policy.

"Mr. Biden’s anti-carbon fusillade will have no effect on the climate as global demand for fossil fuels will continue to increase for decades no matter what the U.S. does. Meantime, Russia, China and Iran will take advantage of America’s astonishing fossil-fuel retreat," the board wrote.

It noted big U.S. banks had red-lined coal companies and refused to finance projects in ANWR. It added the Biden administration was looking to wall off development in Alaska, which was opened up as part of the 2017 Republican tax reform legislation, with tighter regulations and protections for endangered species.

"The anti-carbon left says the U.S. must banish fossil fuels to meet the Paris goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius relative to pre-industrial temperatures. This is incompatible with a worldwide population that is expected to grow by two billion by 2050," the board wrote. "It would require an enormous reorganization of the global economy that would keep billions in poverty."

The board also cited a report by the International Energy Agency saying electric vehicles would have to make up 60% of worldwide car sales in 2030 to meet those goals, but noted that leaders in countries like India have expressed concern over millions not having access to electricity.

"Unless there is some technology breakthrough, demand for fossil fuels will continue to grow for decades. And Russia and China will take advantage of U.S. energy disarmament," the board wrote, stating Russian oil company Rosneft has already offered to fill the gap left by U.S. and European companies.

"Vladimir Putin is gloating that Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany will soon be finished, as Mr. Biden has refused to sanction Russian companies running the project," the board continued. "But he didn’t care about upsetting Canada when he killed the Keystone XL pipeline. Nor Alaskans when he suspended the ANWR leases. Mr. Biden wants to curtail North American energy development while he stands by as Russia uses its natural resources for strategic gain.

"Progressives want to surrender one of America’s major strategic economic advantages in the name of saving the climate. But banishing fossil fuels in the U.S. won’t eliminate carbon emissions, which will be produced somewhere else. So will the jobs, economic growth and geopolitical leverage."