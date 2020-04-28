Bussey: New poll favoring Biden over Trump is a 'verdict' on coronavirus response

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wall Street Journal associate editor John Bussey said on Tuesday that a new poll showing Joe Biden leading over President Trump is a reflection of how voters feel about the commander in chief’s management of the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is happening when Biden is basically off-camera. There’s really not much ‘politic-ing’ and rallies and campaigning going on. He’s on Twitter, he’s on occasional videos, occasional interviews,” Bussey told “America’s Newsroom.”

Bussey said that, on the other hand, Trump was holding long press briefings nearly every day.

“The president is on camera for hours every day with the coronavirus task force, so it seems to be not a verdict so much on Biden but a verdict on the president, at the moment, and [Trump’s] management of the crisis. That’s the only thing one could conclude. These are battleground states that you were just citing. These were supposed to be super close states but they’re really not right now.”

A new national survey from USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll is the latest to indicate Biden leading Trump in the White House race.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee tops the GOP incumbent 44-38 percent in the new poll, with 8 percent backing a third-party candidate and 9 percent undecided. Without a third-party candidate, the national survey shows Biden topping Trump 50-40 percent.

According to three Fox News polls in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida, Biden is favored over Trump in those battleground states.

Biden is preferred over Trump by eight percentage points (50-42 percent), according to a Fox News Poll of Pennsylvania registered voters. That is slightly larger than the poll’s margin of sampling error. Eight percent are undecided.

Majorities of Michigan voters are concerned about coronavirus, think Trump was too slow reacting to it and favor waiting to reopen the economy. That contributes to Biden leading the presidential race in a Fox News Poll of Michigan registered voters released Wednesday. Biden’s eight-point advantage over Trump, 49-41 percent, is slightly larger than the poll’s margin of sampling error.

In Florida, in a head-to-head matchup Biden bests Trump by 46-43 percent, according to a Fox News Poll of registered voters.

Bussey said that while the United States is facing a health crisis, Trump has a “high hurdle to overcome.” Bussey also questioned whether reopening states will exacerbate the problem.

“Whether you’re going to see new surges of the virus and states having to pull back as we get into the summer, we just don’t know yet,” Bussey said.

Fox News' Dana Blanton and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.