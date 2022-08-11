'Vulnerable Democrats' feeling 'marked increase' in enthusiasm among voters after 'legislative wins': CBS News

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News reported Thursday that Democrats, especially vulnerable ones running for re-election in the fall, are feeling a "marked increase" in enthusiasm among voters.

"With less than 100 days until Election Day, they're eager to tout some recent accomplishments — among them, their long awaited climate and health care legislation, along with several other prominent pieces of legislation that are giving vulnerable Democrats a positive message heading into November," the CBS report said.

The report added that many Democrats were quick to campaign on the legislative "victories" for Democrats after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Now, they can point to the legislation as proof they can deliver on their promises," the outlet wrote.

SHOCK POLL: DEMOCRATS CLOSING GAP WITH REPUBLICANS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., recently announced that they came to an agreement on a scaled back version of President Biden's Build Back Better bill. They renamed the bill the Inflation Reduction Act and passed it in the Senate via reconciliation.

The CBS report said the bills recently passed in Congress and signed by the president could especially have an effect on House Democrats as historical headwinds, gas prices and inflation are at the forefront of voters' minds.

"The political impact of the act could especially be felt in the House, where Democrats hold a slight majority and are in danger of losing control of the chamber this November," the outlet wrote.

Rep. Susan Wild, D-PA., said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade has ignited the party's base and that the recent passage of Democratic legislation has kept the energy "reverberating."

STRATEGISTS, TAX EXPERTS WEIGH IMPLICATIONS OF MANCHIN-BACKED BILL ON MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"I feel it when I'm out and about," she said. "I have noticed a marked increase in, I'm not going to say excitement because people are damn mad about some things, but enthusiasm and making sure that they get out to vote," Wild declared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS also reported that Republicans were using the recently passed bills to go after Democrats on inflation.

President Biden signed the PACT Act on Wednesday and said it was the "least we can do for the countless men and women... who suffered toxic exposure while serving their country."