Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias quits, cites 'inherent tension' and desire to be 'independent' voice

Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias announced Friday that he is leaving the news organization due to "inherent tension" that apparently reached a boiling point.

"Co-founding @voxdotcom with @ezraklein & @MelissaBell has been one of the great adventures of my life but after 6+ years on the job I’ve decided it’s time for me to move on to something new that I’m really excited about," Yglesias write on Twitter in breaking the news.

"I’ve been wanting for some time to reclaim what I had in my blog days as an independent voice, and a great opportunity has arisen for me to do that on Substack where today I’m launching a new site that you can find and read all about here," he added, including a link.

Yglesias gave some more details about his departure from the liberal outlet at his new personal website, Slow Boring

"I love Vox, but there was an inherent tension between my status as a co-founder of the site and my desire to be a fiercely independent and at times contentious voice," Yglesias explained. "My first media love is blogging, and while Vox has evolved over the years into many things, it is really not a blog."

Yglesias then offered an apparent mission statement for Slow Boring.

"Much too much of current political debate consists of people clicking 'like' on content that flatter their prejudices and biases — content that is usually crafted by other people in order to harvest those clicks," he explained. "The reality is that most people, most of the time, mostly don’t care whether the stuff they read about politics is true or if the ideas they advocate for actually work

"And while one can butt one’s head up against the wall in frustration about that, it’s built into the business model. My goal here is to work on a scale that’s small enough that it can afford to cater to people who actually do want to ask these questions," Yglesias continued. "I want to do meaningful personal work driven by a sincere effort to get things right, and to have a meaningful relationship with my audience."

Vox co-founder and editor-at-large Ezra Klein offered warm wishes to Yglesias' independent pursuits.

"I've read @mattyglesias since we were bloggers in college and there's no one I've learned more from. I'll miss working with him daily, but am eagerly subscribing to this, and you should, too!" Klein wrote.

Back in July, Yglesias was at the center of a public clash with his own colleagues who slammed the Vox co-founder for signing an open letter against cancel culture.

Yglesias was one of 150 signatories -- including other liberal writers, professors, and activists -- who came together to defend civil debate in an effort to end the ongoing efforts by the viral mob to silence dissenters.

His signing of that letter sparked a significant backlash on Twitter from other Vox staffers, while conservatives appeared far more vocal in defending the liberal journalist.

Yglesias is the latest journalist who has publicly exited a news organization based on newsroom tensions, joining Glenn Greenwald from The Intercept, Bari Weiss from The New York Times, and Andrew Sullivan from New York Magazine.