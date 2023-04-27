Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Vivek Ramaswamy on UNC Chapel Hill professors opposing US history courses: 'Assault on American identity'

UNC professors argue requiring courses on American history violates 'academic freedom'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Vivek Ramaswamy: UNC Chapel Hill professors' public letter is an assault on American history Video

Vivek Ramaswamy: UNC Chapel Hill professors' public letter is an assault on American history

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to nearly 700 professors signing a letter saying they will not talk about America's founding and Constitution on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy argues for more civic education amid 673 university professors signing a letter opposing courses on America's founding Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

673 UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS SIGN LETTER OPPOSING COURSES ON AMERICA'S FOUNDING, CONSTITUTION

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Pete, this is part of a broader assault on American identity itself. Our problem isn't that we have civic education, it's that we don't have enough of it. And here's an interesting fact, all right: If you're an immigrant, and you want to become a citizen of this country, you actually have to pass a test. Among the questions included in that test include things like how many amendments are there in the U.S. Constitution -- there's 27 – who are the authors of the Federalist Papers – John Jay, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison. If immigrants want to actually immigrate to this country, become citizens, [they] have to know these things. I think there should be no objection to actually teaching it to somebody who's a student at a public university. So don't believe that this is about anything other than an assault on American history itself because there is this anti-American strain, Pete, and you know it well, that wishes to apologize for the existence of a nation founded on our ideals and I refuse to do it. And I think we need more people willing to stand up and say that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesse Watters: Satan clubs are taking over our classrooms Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.