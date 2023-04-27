Vivek Ramaswamy on UNC Chapel Hill professors opposing US history courses: 'Assault on American identity'

2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy argues for more civic education amid 673 university professors signing a letter opposing courses on America's founding Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

673 UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS SIGN LETTER OPPOSING COURSES ON AMERICA'S FOUNDING, CONSTITUTION

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: Pete, this is part of a broader assault on American identity itself. Our problem isn't that we have civic education, it's that we don't have enough of it. And here's an interesting fact, all right: If you're an immigrant, and you want to become a citizen of this country, you actually have to pass a test. Among the questions included in that test include things like how many amendments are there in the U.S. Constitution -- there's 27 – who are the authors of the Federalist Papers – John Jay, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison. If immigrants want to actually immigrate to this country, become citizens, [they] have to know these things. I think there should be no objection to actually teaching it to somebody who's a student at a public university. So don't believe that this is about anything other than an assault on American history itself because there is this anti-American strain, Pete, and you know it well, that wishes to apologize for the existence of a nation founded on our ideals and I refuse to do it. And I think we need more people willing to stand up and say that.