What exactly is Elon Musk up against?

Author and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy explained Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: There have been corporate takeovers that have worked, even in changing corporate culture. That is difficult, but if there's one person I'd be willing to bet on to do it, it's Elon Musk. But here's the problem: Elon Musk, even though he's worth $200 billion, which is a lot more than the rest of us, still has a problem because he is up against a $20 trillion asset management complex. In fact, it came out today that even as of today, Elon Musk is apparently not the largest shareholder of Twitter. It is Vanguard, and joined by Vanguard in leading Twitter as its shareholders, include the likes of BlackRock and State Street, who as three asset managers, just those three, control $20 trillion, and I expect what they're going to do is come out as "shareholders" and I say shareholders in quotes because it's not their money, it's the money of everyday American citizens, but as shareholders, they're going to say that this offer is insufficient, that they disagree with the direction for Twitter that Elon Musk has and as a shareholder voice, band together to help support the crony East management team, that in turn, is doing the bidding of the federal government behind closed doors. So, that's unfortunately how the managerial class is actually going to, I predict, end this situation and if anyone was going to have a chance of doing it, it was Elon Musk. I'm just afraid that, in my expectation, he's not going to actually have the opportunity to carry that out.

