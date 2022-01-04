Vivek Ramaswamy predicts 'tidal wave' of startups in response to Big Tech censorship

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the fallout after Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Ramaswamy predicted a surge of new startup companies will emerge within the private sector to create competition and combat censorship.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think that we are actually on the cusp of this economic tidal wave across sectors. We're seeing in social media first where Big Tech censorship was a problem. Politicians weren't able to do anything about it, so the private sector is responding. This is how things are actually supposed to work. Resolving the issues in the private sector through competition. So I think that's going to be a good development in the realm of social media.

But I also think that censorship isn't just limited to the world of the internet anymore. It's rampant across corporate America. And you mark my words. I think in 2022, we're going to see the explosion of a new wave of startups. I know this because I'm personally investing in and involved in many of them that are actually responding to the new woke corporate orthodoxy offering alternatives in the marketplace of ideas.

