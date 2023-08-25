Vivek Ramaswamy defends foreign policy stance, emphasizes need to focus on China

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is setting the record straight on his foreign policy agenda after coming under fire during the first GOP primary debate.

Ramaswamy joined "Fox & Friends" to elaborate on his strategy for handling Russia and China after clashing with opponent Nikki Haley in Milwaukee on funding the war in Ukraine.

"I think the existing foreign policy establishment has gotten it wrong for so long. They're getting it wrong here, too. We are driving Russia further into China's hands," the 2024 GOP hopeful said Friday of U.S. support efforts.

During the debate, Haley argued Ramaswamy's alternative plan to end the Ukraine war would "hand Ukraine to Russia" and "let China eat Taiwan." She doubled down on her criticism on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

"Vivek was completely wrong when he said we have to choose between the border or protecting our national security," she said ahead of Ramaswamy's interview. "We do it all to make sure we keep Americans safe… the truth is, a win for Russia is a win for China. Fact."

When pressed by co-host Brian Kilmeade on trusting President Vladimir Putin, Ramaswamy argued he would make Russia abide to an agreement with the United States with "hard conditions" attached to it.

"If they resume joint military exercises with China, there will be consequences in my deal with them," he said.

"What I've said is we can actually go the other direction, reopen economic relations with Russia, freeze the current lines of control, make a commitment that NATO will not admit Ukraine to NATO."

Ramaswamy emphasized his focus is to disband the alliance between Russia and China.

"I'm keeping my eyes on the prize… the Russia-China alliance is the greatest threat the United States faces. There is not a single candidate in either party who has offered a coherent plan of how to disband that alliance. I have, and I want to use the Ukraine war as a chance to bring that alliance apart."

In response to candidates like Haley, Ramaswamy said, "the old establishment needs to wake up and see that the USSR doesn't exist anymore. But Communist China does… we now depend on Communist China for our modern way of life."

"If that had been a Russian spy balloon flying over half the United States, we would have shot it down in an instant and ratcheted up sanctions," he continued. "But because it was a Chinese spy balloon, we're scared. So we didn't do it right. And the reality is China is bolder because they know Russia is in their camp."

Ramswamy also clarified that he plans to defend Taiwan: "What I said is there isn't a single candidate in the Republican Party who has had the courage to say what I've said, which is we will defend Taiwan. Right now, the U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity doesn't allow establishment politicians to say that. The U.S. policy in both parties is a one-China policy. I say move beyond that to strategic clarity. I said we will defend Taiwan at least until we have semiconductor independence in this country in 2028."

"Donald Trump was derided for picking up a phone call from the Taiwanese president. That's how pathetic our current policy is. I think we should be clear that we will defend Taiwan," he concluded.

Support for both Ramaswamy and Haley has climbed since Wednesday night's debate. A new Washington Post/FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll of potential GOP voters who watched the debate shows 46% support both candidates. That number is an increase of 6% for Ramaswamy pre-deate and 17% percent for Haley.

