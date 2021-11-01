Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Youngkin predicts 'surprisingly good' turnout among early voters: 'We're going to win'

Youngkin's lead appeared to widen sizably Monday, with one Fox News poll showing him eight points ahead of his Democratic opponent,

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Youngkin on VA governor race: 'We expect to do really well tomorrow' Video

Youngkin on VA governor race: 'We expect to do really well tomorrow'

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin offers an update ahead of the Old Dominion's critical race for governor.

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News on Monday that his campaign expects to do "really well" in Tuesday’s highly anticipated gubernatorial race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, offering a message of unity in a final push to energize voters ahead of the critical showdown.

Youngkin told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum that his campaign expects a "surprisingly good" turnout among early voters, despite the process usually favoring Democrats by large margins in the past. 

DANVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 26: Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gives remarks at a campaign rally at the Danville Community Market on October 26, 2021 in Danville, Virginia. Youngkin is contesting Democratic candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the state election that is a week away on November 2. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) _____ DUMFRIES, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 21: Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe speaks at a campaign event featuring U.S. VIce President Kamala Harris October 21, 2021 in Dumfries, Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting McAuliffe against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, is November 2. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images  |  Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Historically early voting has been 75 to 80% Democrats," Youngkin said, "so for us to be so strong in the early voting just reflects the fact that there’s not any enthusiasm on my opponent's side."

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VIRGINIA'S CLOSELY WATCHED GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

The Republican candidate spent the weekend touring the furthest reaches of Virginia’s southwest corner, which included a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue at the home of a powerful state lawmaker, a meet-and-greet, and an evening get-out-the-vote rally in Abingdon. 

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters during a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. 

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters during a rally in Fredericksburg, Va., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

"The Momentum that we’re seeing on the campaign trail is just huge, I’ve got to be honest," Youngkin said. "Everywhere we go the crowds are giant and…we’ve had standing room only, people falling out the doors." 

"It's so exciting to watch Virginians coming together because it’s no longer Republicans against Democrats," he continued. "This is Virginians coming together for a platform they can believe in for low taxes, safe neighborhoods, and education that works for our children and a job market that is really growing." 

Youngkin's lead appeared to widen sizably Monday, with one Fox News poll showing him eight points ahead of his Democratic opponent, which is outside the poll's margin of sampling error.

"It was fabulous to see the whole Republican Party come together," Youngkin said, noting that he is also "winning the independent vote by double digits."

"We have Democrats walking across the aisle. This is what unity looks like and this is why we’re going to win Tuesday," Youngkin said.

"But, we have to get the vote out," he urged. "Polls don’t win elections. Votes do, so we got to get everyone to get out and vote."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.