Youngkin predicts 'surprisingly good' turnout among early voters: 'We're going to win'

Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News on Monday that his campaign expects to do "really well" in Tuesday’s highly anticipated gubernatorial race against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, offering a message of unity in a final push to energize voters ahead of the critical showdown.

Youngkin told "The Story" host Martha MacCallum that his campaign expects a "surprisingly good" turnout among early voters, despite the process usually favoring Democrats by large margins in the past.

"Historically early voting has been 75 to 80% Democrats," Youngkin said, "so for us to be so strong in the early voting just reflects the fact that there’s not any enthusiasm on my opponent's side."

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VIRGINIA'S CLOSELY WATCHED GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION

The Republican candidate spent the weekend touring the furthest reaches of Virginia’s southwest corner, which included a prayer breakfast, a worship service, a barbecue at the home of a powerful state lawmaker, a meet-and-greet , and an evening get-out-the-vote rally in Abingdon.

"The Momentum that we’re seeing on the campaign trail is just huge, I’ve got to be honest," Youngkin said. "Everywhere we go the crowds are giant and…we’ve had standing room only, people falling out the doors."

"It's so exciting to watch Virginians coming together because it’s no longer Republicans against Democrats," he continued. "This is Virginians coming together for a platform they can believe in for low taxes, safe neighborhoods, and education that works for our children and a job market that is really growing."

Youngkin's lead appeared to widen sizably Monday, with one Fox News poll showing him eight points ahead of his Democratic opponent, which is outside the poll's margin of sampling error.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was fabulous to see the whole Republican Party come together," Youngkin said, noting that he is also "winning the independent vote by double digits."

"We have Democrats walking across the aisle. This is what unity looks like and this is why we’re going to win Tuesday," Youngkin said.

"But, we have to get the vote out," he urged. "Polls don’t win elections. Votes do, so we got to get everyone to get out and vote."