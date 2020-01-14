'Fox & Friends' slams liberal outrage at Vince Vaughn for talking to Trump: 'Who cares?!'

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" were in agreement Tuesday morning over the "unbelievable" reaction from the left after seeing actor Vince Vaughn, a self-described libertarian who has supported Republicans in the past, talking to President Trump during the LSU-Clemson national title game.

Vaughn faced an immediate backlash on social media Monday night after a video emerged on Twitter from the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

"Oh my goodness. Because he's sitting next to the president? It looks like he just went in there to say 'hi' to him and then he's getting up to leave. Who cares?! He's allowed to vote for or support whoever he likes," said co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Vaughn was seen in a private box chatting and laughing with the president as his wife Melania sat between them — before the pair shook hands and Trump appeared to point to the star's credential that was hanging around his neck, according to a 31-second clip uploaded to Twitter.

The video was uploaded by a former Deadspin employee, Timothy Burke, who captioned it, "I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said most people would take the opportunity to say hello to a sitting U.S. president.

"It doesn't mean he voted for President Trump. ... There's not a human being on the planet that wouldn't go up to President Obama or President Bush in the past," said Kilmeade, arguing that the gesture by itself should not be seen as a political endorsement by the actor.

Co-host Steve Doocy warned of the toxic culture that is developing in the country when people who disagree can no longer talk to each other.

"Unless America talks to the other side and we can just talk to each other, they might as well split the country right in half. ... That's what we're going to. If we can't talk to each other, we're in big trouble," said Doocy.

The social media reaction was swift and called for Vaughn to be "canceled." It is not the first time a celebrity faced social media anger for their decision to interact with a Republican politician. Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash when video emerged of her sitting with ex-President George W. Bush during a Cowboys game this season.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.