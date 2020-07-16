'The View' co-hosts pan Ivanka Trump for photo with Goya can: 'Out-of-step,' unethical

"The View" co-hosts argued that White House adviser Ivanka Trump acted unethically and inappropriately by posting a photo of herself with a Goya Foods can.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked: "Isn't this, like, a violation, an ethics violation, Sunny?"

"Yes. It's a federal ethics violation, just clear-cut, clear and simple. Right?" co-host Sunny Hostin responded.

The president also posted a photo of himself with Goya products atop his desk in the Oval Office.

Hostin added: "It's just shocking that she, as the president's adviser, a position she really shouldn't hold because she is the president's daughter and she is unqualified to hold that position, that she doesn't know better."

She added that the first daughter was "so out-of-step" with the country and didn't live up to people's expectations that she would help "normalize" the Trump White House.

"She's a rule violator, ethical rule violator," Hostin said.

Co-host Meghan McCain called the photo "creepy." "The picture of Ivanka Trump holding it is just creepy, and I think it was a huge misfire on her part because, first of all, who cooks Mexican food or Hispanic food or opens up beans in an all-white outfit? And second of all, why does it look like the movie 'Get Out'?" McCain asked, referring to a movie that deals with the topic of racism.

Alongside a photo of her with a Goya can of black beans, Ivanka Trump tweeted: "If it’s Goya, it has to be good." The tweet came as an apparent sign of solidarity with the company after it faced a boycott over its CEO's decision to express support for the president.

The first daughter's tweet received backlash online, including from Walter Shaub, Jr., who previously served as director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

"Ivanka Trump’s posts violated an executive branch ethics regulation prohibiting employees from misusing their official positions to endorse commercial products," he wrote in The Washington Post. "As a pictorial representation of the Trump administration’s war on government ethics, both photos are perfectly clear. They scream 'the rules don’t apply to us,' a central message of the Trump administration from the start."

Trump has defended herself, saying on Wednesday that she has “every right” to publicly express her support. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also told reporters accompanying the president to Atlanta on Wednesday that he doubted Ivanka Trump would face any repercussions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.