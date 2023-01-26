'The View' hosts pan fake-heiress Anna Delvey's new reality show: 'People love a show about unhinged women'

ABC's "The View" hosts panned fake-heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin's new reality show on Thursday, which will feature her hosting prominent guests for dinner while she's on house arrest in her Manhattan apartment.

Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin criticized her release from Immigration and Custom Enforcement's (ICE) custody. U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy said Sorokin "has demonstrated interest in pursuing legitimate employment."

"How about the people that ICE arrested that have families and are raising families? They didn’t give them a choice. They send them away. These are people who are actually paying their taxes, they’re doing – I don’t know what’s happening," Goldberg said.

Sorokin was released from ICE custody in October after being granted $10,000 bond and ordered to remain under house arrest in her New York apartment while she fights her deportation to Germany. She is required to wear an ankle monitor and is banned from using social media.

A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty of several fraud charges in 2019. She was released from prison in 2021 on good behavior after serving four years. She was subsequently arrested by ICE on March 25, 2021, for overstaying her visa in the United States.

"I mean, she’s a young, blonde woman of a certain complexion, and that’s probably part of it if….Part is that I find fascinating is she got paid $300,000 from Netflix for that series," Hostin said, referring to Netflix's "Inventing Anna." "When she was in prison, she made $340,000 selling her horrible, no good, very bad art, and now she has a wonderful apartment in New York City, and apparently she will get paid for having this reality series where she will host this dinner club, and she hopes to have Elon Musk, Madonna, Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas."

Hostin said that she planned on watching the show because she felt like it was watching a "psychotic."

"I feel like it’s watching a psychotic, and then I can compare myself to the psychotic and figure out if I’m more of a lunatic or not," she said.

The hosts agreed as Alyssa Farah Griffin said, "We are the problem."

Co-host Joy Behar said she had a similar show but that the difference was "no one was wearing an ankle monitor." She also hosted the reunion of "The Mob Wives."

"I could have been collateral damage in that one, but I’ll tell you the people love a show about unhinged women. They love it. Nobody's watching men like this, you'll notice," she said.

Sorokin swindled a network of financial institutions and New York's elite into believing she had roughly a $67 million fortune overseas. She was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny in 2019.