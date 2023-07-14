‘View’ host complains that White House cocaine is 'fodder’ for GOP, suggests drug ‘planted’ to hurt Hunter

Reacting to the latest news about Secret Service’s investigation into cocaine found at the White House, the ladies of "The View" complained that the incident is being used by the Republican Party to bash alleged drug addict Hunter Biden and his father President Joe Biden.

Co-host Ana Navarro theorized the illegal substance may have even been planted by someone to make the president’s son look worse.

The discussion happened a day after the U.S. Secret Service concluded its investigation into the cocaine left on the White House premises without identifying a culprit who brought it in.

WATCH: BIDEN CONFUSES UKRAINE WITH RUSSIA, ZELENSKYY WITH PUTIN DURING GAFFE-FILLED TRIP TO LITHUANIA

The investigators declared they "did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons." They concluded, "the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals."

An FBI analysis did confirm that the substance was cocaine.

During "The View" discussion, the program played a short clip of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reacting to the Secret Service’s conclusion Thursday, with her implying that the Biden family is being covered for in this circumstance.

Mace told members of the press, "I would like answers cause it just seems like any time we have any questions about any unsavory activity around the Bidens, no one can provide an answer conclusively or not, someone always ends up lying."

Co-host Joy Behar prompted the panel, asking, "So is this more fodder for the Republican machine – conspiracy machine?"

Co-host Ana Navarro argued it was. "No matter what the answer would have been, they were always going to blame Hunter Biden, as I said before and I’m gonna continue to say it and we’re gonna see it for the next year," she claimed.

Navarro continued, saying, "They are weaponizing Hunter Biden against his dad as an effective tool to get his dad to lose his cool and to get his dad to, you know, feel the heartache. They’re going to weaponize Hunter Biden."

Navarro wasn’t done spinning Biden’s son as the victim of the GOP in this situation. She added, "It has nothing to do with Hunter Biden, but you can hear that said a hundred times and people who want to believe it are still going to believe that."

BIDEN TANGLES WITH REPORTER WHO QUESTIONS US COMMITMENT TO NATO: 'NO ONE CAN GUARANTEE THE FUTURE'

Navarro then seemed to suggest that the substance could have been "planted" at the White House to fuel the ire and investigations toward the president’s son.

She claimed, "And there’s people who might believe that it was planted for somebody so that then they could advance the Hunter Biden narrative. Who knows? Bottom line is, there are no answers."

During an earlier conversation on the topic, Behar and Navarro debated White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre berating a reporter that it was "incredibly irresponsible" to ask if the cocaine belonged to the Biden family earlier this month.

Behar claimed, "You know, it’s interesting that she said to the reporter that it was irresponsible to ask the question because the Bidens were not there. First of all, the reporter didn’t know that until she asked the question, so why turn on the reporter?"

Navarro shot back, stating, "No, actually I think everybody knew that because it was very well documented that they weren’t there." The co-host noted how the Biden family was at Camp David for the July 4 holiday.

She added, "I mean when you’re a reporter in the White House, you know the president’s schedule on a daily basis."

Though co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin debated the point, stating, "But I’m not sure it’s totally clear when the cocaine was there, it was just found at that point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out the White House for comment on the show’s commentary today. This article will be updated with any reply.