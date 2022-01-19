'The View's' Ana Navarro accuses Kyrsten Sinema of pulling 'bait-and-switch' on Arizona voters

Ana Navarro, co-host of ABC's liberal daytime gabfest "The View," accused Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Wednesday of pulling a "bait-and-switch" on her Arizona constituents.

During a segment highlighting the potential for some progressive Democrats to back primary challenges to Sinema and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., over their refusal to scrap the Senate filibuster, Navarro claimed the former had changed her politics since taking office in 2019.

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER IGNORES GUEST'S COMPARISONS OF MODERATE DEMOCRATS TO SEGREGATIONISTS

Navarro, a Republican who is a reliable Democratic Party booster, responded to co-host Joy Behar questioning why West Virginians "put up with" Manchin because of his stances against a number of Democratic policy points.

"I don’t think West Virginians feel that way, and I've told you that I put Manchin and Sinema in very different categories because Manchin has always been a moderate, and he is a fixture in West Virginia. They’ve elected him time and time again," Navarro said.

"Kyrsten Sinema, this was the first time she was elected. And Kyrsten Sinema was a progressive liberal who used to show up and protest against Democrat moderates. And so I think she pulled a bait-and-switch on the voters of Arizona," she added, before stating she saw no problem with primaries because elected officials were accountable to voters.

STEPHEN COLBERT RIPPED FOR ‘MISOGYNY’ AFTER MOCKING ‘MRS. HAMBURGLAR’ KYRSTEN SINEMA OVER FILIBUSTER SUPPORT

Sinema began her political career as a member of the Arizona Green Party and was an advocate for a number of progressive issues before joining the Arizona Democratic Party in the mid-2000s. After serving seven years in the Arizona state legislature, Sinema was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and developed a more centrist reputation. She then defeated former Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in the 2018 Arizona Senate election.

Navarro's comments continue a long trend of media figures hammering Sinema over her moderate positions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert mocked Sinema this week over her support for maintaining the filibuster and disparaged her appearance, while others compared her to segregationists during the civil rights era.