Victor Davis Hanson: Fauci is acting like a 'monarch' with 'legislative, judicial and executive power'

Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday for acting more like a "monarch" than the president, as Biden recently suggested.

During an address on the White House's latest strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic , Biden opened by applauding Fauci, who Biden said he sees more than his own wife. Biden went on to joke that Fauci is the real commander-in-chief.

"In his befuddlement, Joe Biden can be very clear," Hanson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "When he said he was the president, i.e. Dr. Fauci, he is more like a monarch. He has legislative, judicial, and executive power all in one."

Hanson denounced Fauci for his treatment of the public throughout the pandemic, telling Carlson that "Fauci from the beginning could not talk about the damage the lockdowns was inflicting…economic, social, medical, spousal abuse…"

Hanson went on, "He just could not say natural immunity acquired from prior infections might be as effective as the vaccines. He couldn’t do it….his information was weaponized."

Biden announced at the press conference that he would be issuing a series of new policies to combat the spread of the Omicron variant, which appeared to originate in South Africa.

Fauci also appeared to be cracking down, when he advised viewers of a CNN town hall to wear a mask indoors even if they've been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and received the vaccine booster in contrast to CDC guidance.



