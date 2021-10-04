Victor Davis Hanson: The elite class won't be affected by their own open borders agenda

President Biden and the Democratic Party's full-scale open borders agenda will not affect those elites who are engineering it historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox Nation on Monday.

With 2 million new illegal aliens projected to travel across the Rio Grande in 2021, the result will be a multifaceted "disaster," Hanson said on "Tucker Carlson Today."

"It sure won't affect the people who engineered it. They will be in the bi-coastal elite enclaves. And their knowledge of people who speak Spanish will be ‘Maria the housekeeper’, and ‘Juan the gardener’. And they'll feel so good about themselves – but they will never put their kids in an integrated school, or entertain, or socialize with people from Mexico," Hanson said, adding that he already is seeing this trend in the wealthy enclave of Palo Alto, Calif., where he works.

Hanson warned that the people who will likely be gravely affected in a social sense will be the descendants of legal immigrants who have assimilated into American society, as the generations of immigrants have before them.

"It's going to impact the Mexican-American lower and middle classes because when you get these people from Central America, they go in and the first thing they do in the class, they'll say 'you're a ‘gringo’, you don't speak Spanish' to a third generation Mexican-American kid," he said. "And you will not have advanced placement courses because you'll have to return to the bilingual paradigm."

Hanson said these communities of 20th Century immigrant families who have assimilated into U.S. culture are following the same "trajectory" as 19th Century immigrant groups like the Irish and Italians – who he said are politically and socially diverse due to that assimilation, and therefore had not become their own enclave unto themselves.

He pointed to descendants of Italian immigrants like New York Govs. Mario and Andrew Cuomo in comparison to former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani – remarking on their diverse sociopolitical identities melding with their ethnic similarities.

"If I say today, Cuomo or Giuliani, you can't tell by the Italian name what their affiliation is because they've assimilated," he said. "They were Catholic, Southern European, they came from Sicily in Southern Italy. It took longer. But basically until this wave where we gave up on assimilation and controlled borders, they were starting to mimic the patterns of Italian-Americans."

"There's so many catalysts for illegal immigration. Mexico wants the $60 billion that it shares with Central America in remittances. They want a safety valve, you know, march across the border, not on Mexico City, when we're corrupt and we're racist. And they (the Mexican elite) are racist … with the way they treat their indigenous people," Hanson said.

Another notable characteristic of the open borders agenda, Hanson added, is that in giving preferential treatment to illegal aliens, the Democratic Party has simultaneously rebuffed what has been their main voting base for a century or more – working class, union-member Americans of moderate means.

An injection of new low-wage workers into the labor force will often drive down wages for everyone else, he asserted, calling many immigrant workers "hardworking and exploited" in that way.

"That was what was ironic about the Democratic Party. They destroyed their old union base or the lower middle classes of all tribes and races, because they bought into this open borders idea," he said.