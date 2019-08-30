Expand / Collapse search
Vice Media cuts jobs as it merges cable network, news site

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Vice Media has reportedly faced another round of job cuts as it continues to merge Vice News with its cable network.

The Wall Street Journal reported that cuts were made on Thursday, affecting some 15 people who worked in various departments of Viceland including programming, marketing and research.

This move is an attempt by Vice Media to incorporate more news to Viceland to accompany its entertainment and lifestyle programming, a spokesperson told Fox News.

RATINGS-CHALLENGED CNN SHEDS STAFF AS NETWORK MOVES TO LAVISH NEW DIGS

In January, the media outlet reportedly laid off about 10 percent of its staff. A report in Variety on Feb. 1 said the roughly 250 cuts were coming amid a revenue slowdown.

Viceland was founded in 2016, aimed at capturing millennial viewers.

The latest reported changes come as HBO has severed ties with Vice Media after deciding not to renew its news series. "Vice News Tonight."

