Veterans turn key House districts red in swing states

Two U.S. military veterans have secured key congressional seats for Republicans in battleground states as the GOP fights to retake the House majority from Democrats.

U.S. Army veteran John James has been elected to represent Michigan's new 10th Congressional District while U.S. Air Force veteran Zach Nunn has flipped a blue seat red in Iowa.

James, who was the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018 and 2020, bested Democratic nominee Carl Marlinga in a contest seen as a bellwether for Republican efforts to make inroads with suburban voters.

James ran a campaign largely centered on rising crime rates and 40-year-high inflation.

"We need people who have experience in the real world and my experience both in combat, understanding what it takes to make us safe, secure our borders, and also my experience in supply chain lowering prices, bringing back jobs," James said Thursday on "Fox & Friends." "Those are the types of things that folks want their congressman to focus on. And I'm excited to focus on that when I get to D.C."

James argued the Biden administration is taking America in the "wrong direction" on the economy and world affairs, pledging to hold China accountable and bring jobs back to America when in Congress.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to return to energy, manufacturing and agricultural independence in the U.S., which he argued would lower costs.

"We have to make sure we have policies that keep more money back in the hands of people who've earned it. And we need lower taxes, lower regulations, and make it easier to do business here because folks need to work. We need to lower inflation. And I understand exactly how to do that," he said.

In Iowa, U.S. Air Force veteran Lt. Col Zach Nunn was elected to represent the state's 3rd Congressional District, celebrating the unseating of one of the Democrats' "most liberal members" on "Fox & Friends First."

"Iowans had a clear choice," Nunn said Thursday. "They want a change for a government that worked versus a government that was going to tax and spend and take more money out of your pocket. And we're very privileged to get to serve as the next congressman from Iowa."

Democrat incumbent Rep. Cindy Axne was first elected to her seat in 2018, winning by narrow margins against the then-GOP incumbent. Axne is currently the only Democratic member of the Iowa congressional delegation in Washington, D.C.

