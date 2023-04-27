Vermont dad outraged over school's push to remove 'boy,' 'girl' from health lessons: 'Corrupted by wokeism'

A Vermont father is outraged over his school district's push to remove "male" and "female" language from classroom science lessons.

Ray Piche, who has two children in the Essex Westford School District, joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss his frustration with schools focused on being "woke" instead of educating.

"I feel, and many of us parents feel, that the schools are being corrupted by wokeism and are being used to indoctrinate instead of educate," Piche said Thursday.

MISSOURI SCHOOL DISTRICT PUTTING ‘THEY/THEM’ PRONOUNS IN MATH CLASS TO HELP KIDS' ‘MATHEMATICAL IDENTITIES’

In a letter sent home to parents at Founders Memorial School on April 20, the principal announced " gender-inclusive language " would now be used in the fifth grade science and health unit, removing "male" and "female" language from lessons covering the human body, puberty and reproduction.

Teachers would now only use "gender-inclusive language" in these lessons in order to "align our curriculum with our equity policy," school principal Sara Jablonski wrote in a letter shared on social media.

Terms like "male" and "boy" would be replaced with "person who produces sperm." Likewise, "female" and "girl" would be replaced with a "person who produces eggs."

Piche, who said he is part of a parent group battling "corruption" in the district, explained it is not the first time EWSD has pushed controversial curriculum.

He said last fall, the district used a "transgender book" to introduce the U.S. Constitution to eighth grade students. "The 57 Bus," which Essex Middle School teachers selected as coordinating reading material, is billed as a nonfiction book for teens about race, class, gender, crime, and punishment. EWSD defended their equity policy in a letter to families following Piche's protest.

"That was my breaking point," he said, adding that his children laugh at the "insane stuff" the schools are pushing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Essex Westford School District and Founders Memorial administration for comment.

"Any complaints to the school fall on deaf ears. They kind of placate you and then move on," Piche said.

"I don't think the left follows the science. It's whatever is good from their narratives."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.