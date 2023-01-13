Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Van Halen's Sammy Hagar shares unbelievable true story that sparked his music career in special on Fox Nation

The TMZ special 'Sammy Hagar's Paradise' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
close
'Sammy Hagar's Paradise' out now on Fox Nation Video

'Sammy Hagar's Paradise' out now on Fox Nation

Sammy Hagar speaks to Neil Cavuto about the new special that gives inside access to his 75th birthday bash and his career in music on 'Your World.'

Music legend Sammy Hagar discussed a new special with Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Friday that gives a glimpse into the rise of his distinguished music career. 

In 'Sammy Hagar's Paradise,' Fox Nation and TMZ unite to deliver exclusive access to Hagar's 75th birthday bash while chronicling his success as a singer and businessman. The TMZ special, available for streaming on Fox Nation, covers Hagar's childhood, which included growing up in poverty, dealing with an abusive father and more.

Hagar told Cavuto about his dreams from an early age and his music aspirations. His accomplishments have exceeded his wildest dreams.

"I've had so many dreams that I never dreamt, you know, come true," he said. "I, of course, all I really dreamt about was someday being a rock star, rich and famous guy, you know, and being able to take care of my mother and my family well, have a beautiful home, beautiful cars. That was it. You know, a gold record maybe on the wall." 

In 1985, Hagar became Van Halen's frontman after replacing original lead vocalist David Lee Roth.

Sammy Hagar and guitarist Eddie Van Halen during the band Van Halen's "5150" tour, 1986.

Sammy Hagar and guitarist Eddie Van Halen during the band Van Halen's "5150" tour, 1986. (Fox Nation)

Hagar summed up his success like this: Every door that opens just opens up another door.

"You know, success is contagious. That's what I'm addicted to," he said.

Hagar revealed that he's made his decisions with his gut throughout his famed career and added that he's not driven by fame and fortune. 

DETROIT - MAY 9:  (L-R) Dutch-American lead guitarist and songwriter Eddie Van Halen and American rock vocalist, songwriter and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar, of the hard rock band Van Halen, backstage during their "5150" tour, on May 9, 1986, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.  (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

DETROIT - MAY 9:  (L-R) Dutch-American lead guitarist and songwriter Eddie Van Halen and American rock vocalist, songwriter and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar, of the hard rock band Van Halen, backstage during their "5150" tour, on May 9, 1986, at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan.  (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

"If I feel something's right, I do it. If I don't, I don't do it," he said. "I'm not interested in doing things just for money and I think that's part of the success. I'm passionate about what I choose to do with my time, especially at my age."

Discover more about the music legend's life and celebrated career by streaming "Sammy Hagar's Paradise" available now on Fox Nation.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.

Joshua Comins is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He joined Fox News in 2020.

He covers media, politics, breaking news and current events. 

Joshua has done on-the-ground coverage as well, including photographing and documenting the annual CPAC conference and the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in Washington D.C.

Joshua is a New Jersey native and graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Communication. Story tips can be sent to joshua.comins@fox.com.