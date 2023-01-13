Van Halen's Sammy Hagar shares unbelievable true story that sparked his music career in special on Fox Nation

Music legend Sammy Hagar discussed a new special with Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Friday that gives a glimpse into the rise of his distinguished music career.

In 'Sammy Hagar's Paradise,' Fox Nation and TMZ unite to deliver exclusive access to Hagar's 75th birthday bash while chronicling his success as a singer and businessman. The TMZ special, available for streaming on Fox Nation, covers Hagar's childhood, which included growing up in poverty, dealing with an abusive father and more.

Hagar told Cavuto about his dreams from an early age and his music aspirations. His accomplishments have exceeded his wildest dreams.

"I've had so many dreams that I never dreamt, you know, come true," he said. "I, of course, all I really dreamt about was someday being a rock star, rich and famous guy, you know, and being able to take care of my mother and my family well, have a beautiful home, beautiful cars. That was it. You know, a gold record maybe on the wall."

In 1985, Hagar became Van Halen's frontman after replacing original lead vocalist David Lee Roth.

Hagar summed up his success like this: Every door that opens just opens up another door.

"You know, success is contagious. That's what I'm addicted to," he said.

Hagar revealed that he's made his decisions with his gut throughout his famed career and added that he's not driven by fame and fortune.

"If I feel something's right, I do it. If I don't, I don't do it," he said. "I'm not interested in doing things just for money and I think that's part of the success. I'm passionate about what I choose to do with my time, especially at my age."

