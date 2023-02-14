Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Valentine's Day flowers discouraged over environment concerns: 'Consider paper flowers''

New York Times Valentine's Day opinion essay discourages you to gift anyone flowers for the sake of the environment

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
close
Florist struggling to maintain supply for Valentine's Day Video

Florist struggling to maintain supply for Valentine's Day

Massachusetts florist Heather Sullivan on the shortage of flowers and a 54% rise in average costs

A New York Times Valentine's Day opinion piece discouraged flower giving for the sake of the environment because while the "massive cut-flower industry — valued at $34 billion in 2019 — isn’t the most environmentally criminal of all commercial enterprises … it’s far from benign." 

"Fortunately, there are many ways to say, ‘I love you’ that don’t also say, ‘Eh, I don’t really care that much about the planet,'" Margaret Renkl, a contributing Opinion writer states in her article, "I Love You, Too, but Let’s Skip the Roses." 

"I’m a big fan of love letters and walks in the moonlight, myself," she added. 

She admitted the news "may be engendering a certain amount of despair," and pondered if there is "anything left that we’re allowed to view with unalloyed joy? If not a bouquet of bright flowers in the dead of February, then what?"

Instead of flowers from Mother Earth, Renkl suggests paper flowers if you are set on giving flowers or even a "domestic houseplant," but she warned that option still has similar problems to cut flowers like pesticides, water use and transportation. 

WHO IS ST. VALENTINE AND HOW IS HE RELATED TO VALENTINE'S DAY?

  • Flowers
    Image 1 of 3

    Flowers are displayed in the auction hall of Royal FloraHolland in Alsmeer on February 2023, on the eve of the celebration of Valentine's Day. - Netherlands.  ((Photo by RAMON VAN FLYMEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Flowers
    Image 2 of 3

    The United States is the major buyer of Colombian flowers, accounting for 83 percent of the harvest. Germany and the United Kingdom are the world's second and third largest buyers, respectively, with the growth of English consumption standing out.  ((Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

  • Flowers
    Image 3 of 3

    A worker collects carnation or clove pink to be trimmed and packaged for shipment to the US and different Asian and European countries for Valentine's Day in Sesquile, Colombia, on February 7, 2023.  ((Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

"But there’s still a big difference between domestically grown houseplants and imported flowers, and not just in the relative carbon costs of transportation," she added. "Houseplants aren’t discarded two days after Valentine’s Day."

HOW DID VALENTINE'S DAY BECOME A HUGE COMMERCIAL HOLIDAY?

Renkl argued that "the very best environmental alternative to a bouquet of imported flowers probably isn’t a potted plant or even paper flowers," but a local flower farm that uses regenerative farming principles. 

She even promotes a flower Community Supported Agriculture (CSA), where "Customers provide the farmer with a reliable source of income, and the farmer provides a reliable source of fresh, in-season flowers."

ZOOS CONTINUE VALENTINE'S DAY TRADITION OF NAMING COCKROACHES, ANIMALS AFTER EXES AND LOVED ONES

While it "might cost a little more" and "it’s easier to grab a plastic-wrapped bouquet from the grocery store," it takes more thought and planning "to send flowers — or plants and paper flowers — another way."

"If you really need to save money or time, it’s a lot faster and a lot cheaper to write a heartfelt love letter and go for a walk in the moonlight," she concluded. "But if you want to give your beloved a botanical gift, why not make it a gift to the planet, too?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 