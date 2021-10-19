Mike Solan: Liberal Seattle leaders 'want to cancel police unions'

President of the Seattle Police Guild Mike Solan told "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday why his union members are pushing back on the vaccine mandate for officers, warning about how many cops are leaving the ranks.

SEATTLE POLICE UNION BLASTS ‘GROSS MISMANAGEMENT’ AFTER VACCINE MANDATE DEADLINE: 'PUBLIC SAFETY CRISIS'

MIKE SOLAN: That's something else, removing any diversity of thought. They want to cancel police unions because we're the last bastion of some type of reasonable pushback against the unreasonable political public safety messaging coming from our elected officials because it's the activist culture, especially here in Seattle, that are driving the public safety political discourse.

And since we've been so boisterous in our pushback against that. We're going against the norm and going against the norm is causing an optics problem for elected officials.

…

This is an optics battle, especially in the media, and we're all in here to protect jobs and inform our community that we humbly serve of what the reality is. We're dealing with truths and facts. The other side is dealing with completely covering up, in my opinion, the reality of the numbers of how many law officers we could possibly lose.

